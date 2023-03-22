Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023 Shubh Muhurat Kalash Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi Timings Date

Navratri is one of the most important and famous festival of Indian people and this festival is observed two times in a year, which is Chaitra Navratri it is celebrated in the month of March-April. Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the month of September. Doing puja of Goddess Durga is the main task of the devotees. Navratri is a Hindu festival and people celebrate this festival with hindu religion and great zeal. Shubh Navratri Wishes

Navaratri is a grand celebration to commemorate the Goddess of Power- Maa Durga. On this festival Goddess Durga is worshipped in different roles on nine days. Goddess Durga bestows her blessings upon the earth in nine different forms, during Navratri.

Now, if we dig deep in the history we will found out that in the eastern and northeastern states of India, the Durga Puja is synonymous with Navratri, wherein goddess Durga battles and emerges victorious over the buffalo demon to help restore Dharma. Also, some northern and western states celebrate it for 9 days and end it with the celebration of another festival called “Dussehra”. Even, in southern states, the victory of different goddesses, of Rama or Saraswati is celebrated. So, you can say that the festival is same but it ends up differently for the people because of the differences of regions.

Navratri literally means the celebration or festival of nine religious nights. Goddess Durga is venerated during these nine days in her three supreme forms. Goddess blessings are bestowed on us in the form of Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati on Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of spring. Woman follow tradition to wear nine colours of dress on Navaratri. There are different colours of dresses(saree) to wear on each day for this festival. If you are looking for the full information about puja vidhi of Navrti festival then you can scroll this page to get details. Navratri Colours list 9 Colors Dress to Wear this year on Different Days

Navaratri Ghatasthapana Time & Date

Below in this heading you will get the proper timing of Ghatasthapana. We hope that this information on this festival will be helpful to you.

Ghatasthapana falls on March 22, Wednesday, and the muhurta will last from 6:23 am to 7:32 am. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 10:52 pm on March 1 and at 8:20 pm on March 22. The Meena Lagna is from 6:23 am to 7:32 am on March 22.

