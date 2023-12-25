Chakravarty Seeking Nod To Turn Approver Amit Chakravarty

In today’s article, we will share a piece of viral news with you. Recent news has revealed that HR head Amit Chakraborty has approached the court seeking permission to turn approver. Yes, you heard it right. Once again the government testimony of HR chief Amit Chakraborty has attracted people’s attention. Due to this people have become increasingly curious to know what process happened during the government testimony of HR chief Amit Chakraborty. With this, we have collected every clear information related to HR head Amit Chakraborty. Stay with us till the end of the article to know in depth about HR Head Amit Chakraborty.

As you all know Amit Chakraborty is the human resource of the online media outlet Newsclick. The news of the last few days has revealed that allegations have been filed against him that he has spread pro-China propaganda in exchange for money due to which he had to knock on the doors of law. If we delve deeper into the allegations against him and the incident, we come to know that last week Amrit filed his application before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur. However, the ongoing case against him has been handed over to Delhi Police Special Cell to investigate.

The case against Amrit Chakarbotay was presented to a magistrate court by the judge. If we look at it, this matter is getting complicated due to which many people involved in this case are facing a lot of problems. Recently Amrit’s decision to go to court has come down to whether he has to support the application before him or not. Amit’s case, which started on December 22, 2023, has now become so complicated that Patiala House Court has asked the investigating agency for additional time of two months to solve the case.

The same person is currently in police custody due to allegations of spreading pro-China propaganda in exchange for money on Amrit. Along with Chakraborty, Newsclick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha is currently in judicial police custody in this case. This incident by Amit Chakravarty has shocked everyone due to which a large number of people have increased their interest to know about this matter. Whatever information we got about this case, we have shared with you, if we get any more information about this incident, then we will share that with you in the next article. We will continue to bring more news for you, till then stay with us.