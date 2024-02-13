Chandigarh: A fatal Car Accident in Canada Cuts Short Dreams of 2 Brothers

Recently, a tragic accident happened in Canada and two students lost their lives. Another student died in this accident, but the news of the death of both students is making a lot of headlines. The news of this accident is running in the headlines of newspapers and is rapidly circulating on the top of internet sites. Both the deceased students were identified as Reetik Chhabra and Rohan and were former students of Chitkara International School, Chandigarh. Many questions have been raised in people’s minds related to this accident. Here, we made an article and shared all the available details, so read it completely.

According to the sources, it was a road car accident in which two students, Reetik and Rohan were killed. This incident took place on Saturday night 10 February 2024 in Brampton, Canada. Both deceased were the beloved sons of Raj and his wife who are expressing their sadness for this heartbreaking event. In this incident, one more man lost his life and was identified as Gaurav Fasge. Reportedly, the trio were returning from a birthday party and unfortunately, they met with a tragic accident. Several details are left to share related to this accident, so read on…

The exact details surrounding this accident are not disclosed and not openly shared. Some sources claim that the trio’s vehicle collided with another vehicle on an uncontrolled stretch of road. However, no excat official has been confirmed by the authorities related to this accident circumstances. Let us talk about the trio deceased. Reetik Chhabra was 23 years old, Rohan Chhabra was 22 years old, and Gaurav Fasge was 24 years old at the time of their deaths. Reetik and Rohan were the students of Chitkara International School in Chandigarh, while Gaurav is from Pune, Maharashtra. The locals informed the police department and the investigation is ongoing. Keep reading…

It was Reetik's birthday and this celebration turned into a tragic event. His family had cut a cake together earlier in the evening with their son on a video call at their home on the PGI campus, with the boys discussing their plans for the evening ahead and later Reetik, Rohan, and Gaurav lost their lives in this crash accident. Currently, the details remain unclear and the authorities are on the way to understanding 'exactly what happened in this accident.' The news of this accident spread like wildfire on the internet and many social media users are sharing their reactions by commenting.