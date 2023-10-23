Headline

Chandigarh Man Uploads Resume on Multiple Job-search Sites, Loses Over Rs 6.4 Lakh

50 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come stating that a Chandigarh resident suffered a loss of more than 6.4 lakh rupees after posting his resume on various job-search platforms. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In a recent occurrence, an individual hailing from Chandigarh incurred a loss exceeding 6 lakh rupees after sharing his resume on multiple job-search websites. Continue reading to learn about the details of the incident. Posting your resume on a job-search platform has become one of the most popular methods for seeking employment in modern times.

Chandigarh Man Uploads Resume on Multiple Job-search Sites

The era of physically submitting resumes to companies has largely faded away, with the advent of numerous online job-search websites. However, as the tech industry layoffs impact the lives of millions worldwide, scammers are exploiting job-seekers by posting fraudulent job listings. In February of this year, a high-ranking official from a cybersecurity company, as cited in a CNET report, highlighted that these scammers target individuals who are either enthusiastic about job opportunities or in dire need. Furthermore, these scammers often demand money for job applications or request sensitive personal information.

Chandigarh Man Uploads Resume on Multiple Job-search Sites

In Chandigarh, a man endured a financial loss of 6.4 lakh rupees. According to a report in HT, the victim, identified as Navin Gupta, had posted his resume on various job-search websites. The police investigation revealed that on June 22, he received a call from an individual who purported to represent a national media group and offered him an opportunity. This caller requested a fee of Rs 6,500 for interview scheduling.

Trusting the authenticity of the call, the victim transferred the money. Subsequently, he was asked for additional payments under the guise of a mandatory course, document verification, medical testing, and IT training. Ultimately, he received a counterfeit appointment letter. After having paid more than 6.4 lakh rupees, the victim sought assistance from the police. A case related to this matter has been filed at the cybercrime police station. To protect yourself from job scams, consider the following precautions. First and foremost, it’s advisable to apply for jobs exclusively through reputable job portals such as LinkedIn, Naukri.com, Indeed, and similar platforms. However, if you have to explore other application methods, conduct a thorough background check on the person offering the job to verify their legitimacy. Request essential details like their name, company name, and more.

Sometimes, a simple Google search can reveal whether the company is genuine or not. Exercise caution when providing personal information such as your name and phone number, and ensure that you only input this data on trustworthy websites. Lastly, never transfer money to an unknown bank account and refrain from sharing your banking credentials with anyone. Reputable companies will never demand any form of payment from you in exchange for a job opportunity.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

rx uk male enhancement pills
does xanax help with premature ejaculation
pain and inflammation cbd oil
water diet and diet pills
best penis enlargement at the stores
does taking estrogen help you lose weight
tapping to lose weight
wonder cbd for pain relief
zeneth penis enlarger
hemp koala gummies review
where to buy hemp gummies near me
small yellow oval diet pill
does iron help with erectile dysfunction
can hemp cbd help anxiety
best diet pill without exercise
can i lose weight eating only vegetables
cbd oil for sleep india
armadura maximum male enhance
size x male enhancement pills reviews
super cbd gummies 300mg shark tank
best penis enlargement pills free sample
maxoderm male enhancement reviews
how much bike riding to lose weight
slender diet pills reviews
quick flow male enhancement shark tank
ways to lose weight in a month
cancer and blood pressure medication
can cbd stop u from sleeping
gold honey male enhancement
erexo plus male enhancement
mitopilode medication for high blood pressure
can take omeprazole with blood pressure medication
what drug is for high blood pressure
how to make cbd foot pain
cbd gummies for smoking
pure vera cbd gummies
select cbd patches for anxiety
3000 mg hemp gummies
nice guidelines diet pills
what are the benefits of organic full spectrum cbd
symptoms too high dose blood pressure medication
keto ultra diet pills website
testogo male enhancement pills
foods to enhance male performance
best drugs to treat blood pressure
can cbd gummies help with sleep apnea
best male sex enhancement cream
how did ariana biermann lose weight
blood pressure pills and cough
how much weight can you lose by cutting out soda
how to lose weight in your upper arms
completely keto mct oil pills
expensive diet pills that work
voltaren gel and blood pressure medication
herbal pills for high blood pressure
blood pressure medication flushing
out of date viagra pills
fat burning pills target
how do druiett pills help high blood pressure
how many heart points per day to lose weight
can alcoholism cause premature ejaculation
seroquel affect sex drive
viagra online 200mg
does amlodipine affect erectile dysfunction
how to increase my gf sex drive
why is my sex drive higher on my period
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
does zinc increase sex drive
customer reviews vigrx plus
vigrx plus store in delhi
sudden increased sex drive male
gtg male enhancement pills
penis enlargement pilss
weight loss reduce sex drive
best non prescription erectile dysfunction pills
does plant viagra work
sex drive spike during after period
penis enlargement banner
zoloft higher sex drive
bad side effects of vigrx plus
buy penis enlargement pills
rev xp diet pills
easiest way to lose weight with pcos
why did mcgee lose weight on ncis
does premature ejaculation ever go away
men with surgically enlarged penis
black 4k male enhancement reviews
keto primal weight loss pills reviews
do antidepressants cure premature ejaculation
how to lose weight as a type 1 diabetic
keto fast 700 mg pills reviews
foods to lose weight but gain muscle
looking to lose weight and tone up
new diet pill australia channel 7
does liquid collagen help you lose weight
dr gaines male enhancement
zyalix male enhancement reviews and ratings
lifestyle keto pills directions
how to lose weight without binge eating
can i take keto pills with diet pills