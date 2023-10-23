Chandigarh Man Uploads Resume on Multiple Job-search Sites, Loses Over Rs 6.4 Lakh

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come stating that a Chandigarh resident suffered a loss of more than 6.4 lakh rupees after posting his resume on various job-search platforms. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In a recent occurrence, an individual hailing from Chandigarh incurred a loss exceeding 6 lakh rupees after sharing his resume on multiple job-search websites. Continue reading to learn about the details of the incident. Posting your resume on a job-search platform has become one of the most popular methods for seeking employment in modern times.

The era of physically submitting resumes to companies has largely faded away, with the advent of numerous online job-search websites. However, as the tech industry layoffs impact the lives of millions worldwide, scammers are exploiting job-seekers by posting fraudulent job listings. In February of this year, a high-ranking official from a cybersecurity company, as cited in a CNET report, highlighted that these scammers target individuals who are either enthusiastic about job opportunities or in dire need. Furthermore, these scammers often demand money for job applications or request sensitive personal information.

Chandigarh Man Uploads Resume on Multiple Job-search Sites

In Chandigarh, a man endured a financial loss of 6.4 lakh rupees. According to a report in HT, the victim, identified as Navin Gupta, had posted his resume on various job-search websites. The police investigation revealed that on June 22, he received a call from an individual who purported to represent a national media group and offered him an opportunity. This caller requested a fee of Rs 6,500 for interview scheduling.



Trusting the authenticity of the call, the victim transferred the money. Subsequently, he was asked for additional payments under the guise of a mandatory course, document verification, medical testing, and IT training. Ultimately, he received a counterfeit appointment letter. After having paid more than 6.4 lakh rupees, the victim sought assistance from the police. A case related to this matter has been filed at the cybercrime police station. To protect yourself from job scams, consider the following precautions. First and foremost, it’s advisable to apply for jobs exclusively through reputable job portals such as LinkedIn, Naukri.com, Indeed, and similar platforms. However, if you have to explore other application methods, conduct a thorough background check on the person offering the job to verify their legitimacy. Request essential details like their name, company name, and more.

Sometimes, a simple Google search can reveal whether the company is genuine or not. Exercise caution when providing personal information such as your name and phone number, and ensure that you only input this data on trustworthy websites. Lastly, never transfer money to an unknown bank account and refrain from sharing your banking credentials with anyone. Reputable companies will never demand any form of payment from you in exchange for a job opportunity.