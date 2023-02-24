Charles Hislop Death Reason? Beloved WSU Coach “Chick” Hislop Passed Away at 86

The Weber State Athletics is mourning the passing of the legendary Hall of Fame track and field coach, Charles Hislop who sadly passed away at the age of 86. Yes, the talented coach of the Hell of Fame track and field has gone from this world leaving his athlete and loved ones devastated. It is hard to believe that Charles Hislop is no more between us. His sudden demise has left everyone in shockwaves including his family and friends. According to the sources, the great Hall of Fame coach took his last breath on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was 86 years old at the time of his passing.

Since the news of his passing was confirmed by officials, his loved ones and colleagues have been paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. Along with this, Big Sky Conference is also mourning the loss of Chick aka Charles Hislop. The official Big Sky Conference page reads,” The Big Sky Conference mourns the passing of legendary track and field coach Charles “Chick” Hislop who passed away last night at the age of 86. Chick led Weber State to 21 conference titles over his 38-year career in Ogden”.

Charles Hislop Death Reason?

Ogden and Hislop were romantically linked throughout his career. He left Ben Lomond High School in 1955 with a degree. After that, he spent two years competing for the Weber Junior College track team, where he took first place in the mile and finished sixth overall while winning the Junior College All-American award. He left Weber after receiving his degree in 1957 to continue his education at Utah State, where he competed in the track team and received his degree in 1959.

If we talk about his professional life so, He was a massively successful coach for the Wildcats, leading them to 21 cross country and track & field Big Sky Championships. He guided Weber State to over 1,000 meetings and 106 conference wins. All through the course of his career, he earned 20 Big Sky Coach of the Year votes, three District VIII Coach of the Year nominees, and one American Long Distance Coach of the Year nomination in 1991.

During his career, he coach almost 26 athletes to All-American accolades in the cross country including indoor track and outdoor track 46 times throughout his 38 years of career. His contribution to the community will be always remembered. Unfortunately, the beautiful soul has gone from this world. #RIPCharlesHislop