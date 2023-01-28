Charles Langlinais Death Cause Explained: Longtime Mayor Of Broussard Dead At 73:- we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous chief of the Broussard Charles Langlinais has passed away at the age of 73. He is no more between us and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Recently his demise news has come on the Internet and went viral on many social media sites. Lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about Charles Langlinais and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Charles Langlinais?

Charles Langlinais was better known as a visionary head who assisted Broussard’s transformation from a small town to a large city. To make his ideals a reality, he was not reluctant to push for growth using any means possible finally openly sparring with other officials like former Lafayette Mayor-President Joey Durel. He spent more than 30 years working in the city of Broussard. He was mayor between 1991 to 2018. He was a native of Broussard and he worked in the Navy as a land surveyor and true estate agent. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Charles Langlinais Death Cause Explained

As per the report, the mayor of Broussard Charles Langlinais is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 24 January 2023, Tuesday at the age of 73. His passing news has been announced by his son Dave Langlinais on Facebook. He said his father died peacefully on Tuesday night. But currently, his exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet. We will get any information about his cause of death then we will update you soon. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, In his last meeting on the city council his family, friends and colleague celebrated his 30 years in office. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his funeral arrangements but there is no information about his funeral arrangements. He was a very amazing and mindblowing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. He will be missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Many people expressed their deep condolences to him and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.