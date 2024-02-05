Charles Ouda Cause of Death? Actor Charles Ouda Passed Away at aged 38

We are going to share the sad news related to the death of Charles Ouda whose name is making headlines on the news channels because of his unfortunate death. He was a well-known Kenyan actor and also a writer, director, singer, television host, and voice-over artist who worked for the industry. His demise is a great loss to the community and loved ones who are sharing their condolences on his demise. Many questions related to his demise were raised on the internet and it became a topic of discussion, so we created an article and shared all the available details in this article.

Charles Ouda’s death news was officially confirmed on social media by his family members. Many verified social media pages also made a post about his demise and expressed their sadness. Reportedly, he took his last breath on Wednesday 3 January 2024 and his death news was shared later one month on 4 February. He was 38 years old at the time of his passing and this heartbreaking news shocked his fans and loved ones. Still, the excat cause of his death remains unknown and there is no details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding his demise. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Charles Ouda Cause of Death?

His birth name was Charles Joseph Onyango Ouda but he was mostly known as Charles Ouda. He was a talented person in the entertainment industry and his versatile work as an actor, dialogue editor, director, filmmaker, musician, narrator, playwright, screenwriter, script supervisor, singer, songwriter, theatre director, voice actor, and voice artist. He was hailed from New York City and he joined Stage 32 in June 2016. He has been in the industry for over 11 years and has been working professionally since 2002. His family shared his death news a few months after he publicly announced his engagement to Ciru Muriuki in September of the previous year. Read on…

Further, he recently shared details about his engagement to Ciru Muriuki in September of the previous year. He made his debut at the Kenya National Theatre in “Lwanda, Man of Stone.” Unfortunately, he passed away on 3 January 2o24 at the age of 38, leaving his fans shocked. The excat cause of his death is not disclosed and his family requested privacy at this difficult time. Social media is flooded with tributes and many have shared their condolences for his demise. Our thoughts are with his family at this painful time. We will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.