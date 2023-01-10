Charles Simic Death Reason? Pulitzer-Winning Poet and U.S. Laureate, Passed Away at 84

It is very hard to announce that a very famous Serbian American poet Charles Simic has passed away recently at the age of 84. He is no longer among his close ones and he took her last breath on Monday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. His passing news left many people shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Charles Simic’s real name was Dusan Simic but he was better known as Charles Simic. He was a Serbian-born American poet and co-poetry editor of the Paris Review. He got the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1990 for The World Doesn’t End and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 1986. He worked as a poet laureate of the United States from 2007 to 2008. He was a great and kind person who always helped people and he earned a huge resynced due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Charles Simic Death Reason?

According to the report, the renowned Serbian-American poet Charles Simic has passed away reportedly at the age of 84. He had taken his last breath on Monday, 9 January 2022. Recently her passing news came on the internet many people are very shocked by her cause of death Simic died of complications of dementia. Since his passing news came on the internet, many people are very shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would have to hear this. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Charles Simic was born on Dusan Simic on 9 May 1938 in Belgrade, Kingdom of Yugoslavia. His work combined a melancholy old-world sensibility with a sensual and witty sense of modern life. His poems defied easy classification. Some were minimalist and surreal, others determinedly real and violent. He was a very hard-working and kind person who will be missed always. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people are paying a tribute to him and expressing their deep condolenes to his family on social networking sites.