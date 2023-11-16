Charly Washipabano Cause of Death? Indigenous Coach and Former Player Dies

Charly Washipabano’s legacy extends far beyond the ice. His commitment to hockey development in the Cree Nation, as well as his connection to the Montreal Canadiens, made him a well-loved figure in the hockey world. The announcement of his passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all those who had the opportunity to know him. Washipabano dedicated his life to the advancement of hockey in the Cree Nation. He was a key figure in the Cree Nation’s Minor Hockey program, as well as a Broomball Trainer. His dedication to developing young talent and providing opportunities for aspiring athletes will be remembered for generations to come. His dedication to the Cree Nation’s Bears program and his training of coaches and players will be a legacy that will live on in Eeyou Istchee.

The Montreal Canadiens released a statement on the death of Charly Washipabano, saying he was an “invaluable member of our organization” and “will forever be remembered for his commitment to hockey development.” The team added that Charly’s “passion for the game of hockey and his presence in our community will be greatly missed for many years to come.” The statement read in part, “Unfortunately, due to the lack of a cause of death, we have not yet been able to confirm Charly’s passing. We ask that you respect Charly’s and our family’s privacy at this difficult time. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and the hockey community as we grieve this terrible news.”

Charlie Washipabane's untimely passing serves as a reminder of the strong connection that the Cree Nation has with its hockey community, as well as the bonds that have been formed through a shared enthusiasm for the game. His legacy will continue to serve as a source of motivation for the next generation of Cree Nation players and trainers.