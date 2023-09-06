Chatham Jay Brodie Cause of Death? Chatham-Kent Group’s Dearest Residents Dies

It is very sad to share that Chatham Jay Brodie is no more and his death news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites. Now, his obituary and funeral arrangements become a topic of discussion. Lots of people are showing their attention to this news and expressing their sadness for his demise. His death news spread online over the internet platforms and various questions are arriving in people’s minds, so let’s continue this article and learn more about his death theory.

He was one of the beloved of his family members and now his death news broke the hearts of his loved ones. He died after a hard fight with cancer and peacefully at his home located in Chatham. He took his last breath on 4 September 2023 and he was surrounded by his family members at the time of his demise. He was the son of James and Joyce Brodie and was a resident of Chatham Township. He was survived by his family members including his parents, and his wife Lynn. He belongs to a devoted family that taught him the importance of working hard, showing empathy, and being involved in the community. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about himself.

Chatham Jay Brodie Cause of Death?

His death news was shared by the Chatham-Kent community and he died on Monday 4 September 2023 and he was 78 years old at the time of his death. He studied at neighboring schools in Chatham-Kent and was known for his gentle personality and strong sense of belonging. He gathered a lot of love from others for his talent for communicating with people from all walks of life. It is also shared that he died due to his long old age but the exact cause of his death is still unknown.

His funeral is set to take place on 12 September 2023 at St. Mary’s in Chatham-Kent where his memorial service will also take place. The details of his final rites and obituary were shared by his family members and it will take place soon. His community is giving tributes for his demise and many of his loved ones are expressing thier sorrows for his loss. Lots of people are sharing various relief thoughts with his family and supporting them at this painful moment. There are not many details have been shared yet and we will update you after fetching more details. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.