CHC vs VIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chiclana vs Villarreal Copa Del Rey League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Copa Del Rey League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams: Chiclana (CHC) and another team is Villarreal (VIL). Both teams contain a massive amount of fans and many are waiting for this upcoming football match. It is fully set to begin at 11:30 pm on Thursday 2 November 2023 and this match is going to take place at Estadio Municipal del Chiclana. All the fans around are so excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams gave thier best in the previous matches and received a good response from the audience and viewers. If we talk about the points table, then is not available currently. There are no details about the scores and game performance of both teams. As per some sources, this league began recently and it is the fourth football match of this league. Both of the teams are going to play thier first head-to-head match as well as the first match of this tournament. Both of the teams have strong players who will give thier best until the end which makes this match more interesting.

CHC vs VIL (Chiclana vs Villarreal) Match Details

Match: Chiclana vs Villarreal (CHC vs VIL)

Tournament: Copa Del Rey League

Date: Thursday, 2nd November 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

CHC vs VIL Venue: Estadio Municipal del Chiclana

CHC vs VIL (Chiclana vs Villarreal) Starting 11

Chiclana (CHC) Possible Starting 11 1.Fran Sanchez, 2. Jaime Leon, 3. David Montero, 4. Kiko Ramos, 5. Samuel Fernandez, 6. Sergio Alba, 7. Alberto Chust, 8. Juanito Pena, 9. Marco Reyes, 10. Agustin Butron, 11. Dani Guerrero

Villarreal (VIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Filip Jorgensen, 2. Raul Albiol, 3. Alfonso Pedraza, 4. Aissa Mandi, 5. Jorge Cuenca, 6. Kiko Femenia, 7. Daniel Parejo, 8. Etienne Capoue, 9. Santi Comesana, 10. Gerard Moreno, 11. Alexander Sorloth

This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy it. The points table is unavailable, so nothing can be said too early. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.