CHE vs EVE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Premier League Chelsea vs Everton Premier League

Team Chelsea (CHE) and team Everton (EVE) are coming back for playing another match tonight. Both teams have been playing in Premier League and during the league, they have already played lots of matches before. Many fans have been waiting to watch this wonderful battle and tonight, the battle will be held between two popular teams of the league. Let us tell you that there are 20 teams in this league who have been playing for a long time to win the final match with a trophy but the competition is going to be more difficult.

As per the reports, some of the important players such as Azpilicueta C, Broja A, Mount M, Silva T, Calvert-Lewin D, and Townsend A will not be a part of the match due to their injuries from the last matches. On another side, Aubameyang P, Kante N, Mendy E, Sterling R, and Patterson N will remain questionable until the last minute of the beginning of the match. In this article, we will share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league and probable players. Well, England D will be the referee of the match and the match will be held at Stamford Bridge in London.

CHE vs EVE Match Details

Team Names:- Chelsea (CHE) vs Everton (EVE)

League:- Premier League

Venue:- Stamford Bridge (London)

Date:- Saturday, 18th March 2023

Time:- 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

CHE vs EVE Squad Players

Chelsea (CHE):- Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Noni Madueke, Lewis Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Gabriel Slonina, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Omari Hutchinson, David Datro Fofana, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, NGolo Kante, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Bergstrom, Enzo Fernandez, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, and Wesley Fofana.

Everton (EVE):- Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Demarai Gray, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Neal Maupay, Conor Coady, James Garner, James Tarkowski, Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ellis Simms, Asmir Begovic, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Nathan Patterson, Ruben Vinagre, Andros Townsend, Andy Lonergan, Kyle John, Stanley Mills, Isaac Price, and Ben Godfrey.

CHE vs EVE Lineups Player

Chelsea (CHE):- Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Kai Havertz, and Joao Felix.

Everton (EVE):- Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, and Demarai Gray.

CHE vs EVE Match Prediction

Team Chelsea is at the 10th spot with 26 matches where they won 10 matches and lost 9 matches. Another side, team Everton is at the 15th spot with 27 matches where they 6 matches and lost 14 matches. As per the previous performance in the last five matches, both teams are not different but many experts are believing that team EVE has better chance to win this match tonight.