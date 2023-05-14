CHE vs KOL Dream11 Prediction, Player Stats: Today Match IPL 2023

Here we are going to share exciting news for match lovers that one of the best and most famous TATA IPL league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. As we all know that people love to watch a cricket match. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the CHE vs KOL match and we will share it with you in this article.

CHE vs KOL Today Match IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings will take on KOL in TATA IPL at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India. The weather in Chennai, IN is cloudy and there are no chances of precipitation during the game.

CHE vs KOL Match Details

Team: Chennai Super Kings (CHE) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL)

League: TATA IPL

Date:14th May 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India

Chennai Super Kings (CHE) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Devon Conway(WK), 3. Ajinkya Rahane, 4. Shivam Dube, 5. Moeen Ali, 6. Ambati Rayudu, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. MS Dhoni(WK)(C), 9. Deepak Chahar, 10. Maheesh Theekshana, 11. Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), 2. Jason Roy, 3. Venkatesh Iyer, 4. Nitish Rana(C), 5. Andre Russell, 6. Rinku Singh, 7. Sunil Narine, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Anukul Sudhakar Roy, 10. Harshit Rana, 11. Varun Chakravarthy

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and outstanding players. The CHE team won 2 matches and lost 2 matches and the KOL team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. As per the scoreboard, the KOL team has more chances to win the match.