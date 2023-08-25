CHE vs LUT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chelsea vs Luton Town Premier League

Today we are going to share the details of the Premier League’s next football match which is going to take place. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Chelsea (CHE) and another team Luton Town (LUT). This football match will begin at 12:30 am on Saturday 26 August 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Stamford Bridge located in Fulham, West London. Both teams contain a large number in thier fan lists who are so very excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams played well in their previous matches and won the hearts of the fans and it is expected that this match will also receive a good response from the audience at the stadium. Chelsea had played two matches in which they faced one loss and one draw. Currently, this team is ranked in the 15th place in the points table. On the other side, Luton Town had played one match in this League which was unlucky and they faced a loss. Currently, this team is ranked in 17th place in the points table. Every player will give thier best in this upcoming match which makes this more interesting.

CHE vs LUT (Chelsea vs Luton Town) Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Luton Town (CHE vs LUT)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Saturday, 26th August 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

CHE vs LUT Venue: Stamford Bridge

CHE vs LUT (Chelsea vs Luton Town) Starting 11

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting 11 1.Robert Sanchez, 2. Thiago Silva, 3. Ben Chilwell, 4. Levi Colwill, 5. Malo Gusto, 6. Axel Disasi, 7. Conor Gallagher, 8. Carney Chukwuemeka, 9. Enzo Fernandez, 10. Raheem Sterling, 11. Nicolas Jackson

Luton Town (LUT) Possible Starting 11 1.Thomas Kaminski, 2. Tom Lockyer, 3. Amarii Bell, 4. Mads Andersen, 5. Issa Kabore, 6. Ryan Giles, 7. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, 8. Marvelous Nakamba, 9. Tahith Chong, 10. Jacob Brown, 11. Carlton Morris

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and Star Sports where the fans can enjoy this upcoming match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Keep following dekhnews.com to get more articles on sports and the latest news topics.