CHE vs MIDD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chelsea vs Middlesbrough English League Cup

9 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we are back for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches because the next match of the English League Cup is going to take place. Yes, you heard right the next match of the league is going to be played between the team Chelsea (CHE) and the opponent team Middlesbrough (MIDD). Both teams have numerous fans around the world who are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 24 January 2024 and it is set to take place at Stamford Bridge Football Stadium located in West London. Several details are left to share related to this match, so keep your reading.

CHE vs MIDD Live Score

If we talk about the points table then it is not exactly available but our sources have gained some details about the previous game performances of both teams. Chelsea has received a good response by facing all the victories in the last matches and the team is currently ranked in the 5th position on the points table. On the other side, Chelsea has faced three wins, one draw, or one loss in the last match and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best which makes it more interesting, so watch with joy.

CHE vs MIDD (Chelsea vs Middlesbrough) Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Middlesbrough (CHE vs MIDD)
Tournament: English League Cup
Date: Wednesday, 24th January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge

CHE vs MIDD (Chelsea vs Middlesbrough) Starting 11

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting 11 1.Djordje Petrovic, 2. Thiago Silva, 3. Levi Colwill, 4. Malo Gusto, 5. Axel Disasi, 6. Conor Gallagher, 7. Enzo Fernandez, 8. Moises Caicedo, 9. Cole Palmer, 10. Armando Broja, 11. Raheem Sterling/Diego Moreira Jr

Middlesbrough (MIDD) Possible Starting 11 1.Tom Glover, 2. Dael Fry, 3. Rav van den Berg, 4. Lukas Engel, 5. Alex Bangura, 6. Jonny Howson, 7. Matt Crooks, 8. Isaiah Jones, 9. Hayden Hackney, 10. Daniel Barlaser, 11. Emmanuel Latte Lath

This upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams and it is set to be live broadcast on the Fancode online streaming platform. It is presently difficult to predict the team winning prediction because there are no reports about the previous gameplay performance of both teams. Some sources claim the previous scores indicate Middlesbrough has more chances to get victory in the upcoming match against Chelsea. However, nothing can be said too early. There is no chance of rain and all the players are also well to perform their best. Fans are supporting their favorite teams and cheering up the players. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

