CHE vs NEW Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chelsea vs Newcastle United English League Cup

In this article, we will talk about the next match of the English League Cup 2023. This match is fixed to be played between the teams Chelsea (CHE) and the other team Newcastle United (NEW). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play against each other and it will be most liked by the fans and audience. It is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 20 December 2023 at the Stamford Bridge Football Stadium. Many fans are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement for it. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match, so read completely.

Let us clarify that this league was begun recently and the points table is not available. At present, there is no information has been shared related to the points table. Some sources claimed that this league began recently and both teams have played two matches. Chelsea has faced a good response by winning the last two matches. On the other side, Newcastle United has faced an unwell response by facing losses in the last two matches. Both teams are divided into groups and will play against each other. All the players will perform their best game until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

CHE vs NEW (Chelsea vs Newcastle United) Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Newcastle United (CHE vs NEW)

Tournament: English League Cup 2023

Date: Wednesday, 20th December 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

CHE vs NEW (Chelsea vs Newcastle United) Starting 11

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting 11 1.Robert Sanchez, 2. Reece James, 3. Marc Cucurella, 4. Benoit Badiashile, 5. Axel Disasi, 6. Conor Gallagher, 7. Mykhailo Mudryk, 8. Enzo Fernandez, 9. Moises Caicedo, 10. Cole Palmer, 11. Armando Broja