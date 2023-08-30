CHE vs WIM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chelsea vs Wimbledon English League Cup

Hello football lovers, it is said that the English League Cup’s next football match is set to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Chelsea (CHE) and another team Wimbledon (WIM). This football match will begin at 12:15 am on Thursday 31 August 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Stamford Bridge located in London, England. Both teams contain a large number and they are fully excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams have given thier best and won the hearts of the fans and the viewers and they are expecting that this upcoming will come with many unexpected events and it will be most liked by the fans. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams then Chelsea had faced one victory, two losses, and two draws. On the other hand, three wins and two draws in thier last five matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players who will thier best performance in this football match until the end, so watch and enjoy.

CHE vs WIM (Chelsea vs Wimbledon) Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Wimbledon (CHE vs WIM)

Tournament: English League Cup

Date: Thursday, 31st August 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

CHE vs. WIM Venue: Stamford Bridge in London, England

CHE vs WIM (Chelsea vs Wimbledon) Starting 11

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting 11 1.Robert Sanchez, 2. Thiago Silva, 3. Ben Chilwell, 4. Levi Colwill, 5. Malo Gusto, 6. Axel Disasi, 7. Conor Gallagher, 8. Enzo Fernandez, 9. Moises Caicedo, 10. Raheem Sterling, 11. Nicolas Jackson/Djordje Petrovic

Wimbledon (WIM) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Bass, 2. Alex Pearce, 3. Paul Kalambayi, 4. Lee Brown, 5. Isaac Ogundere, 6. James Tilley, 7. Harry Pell, 8. Joshua Neufville, 9. Armani Little, 10. Aron Sasu, 11. Paris Lock

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on some verified sites and platforms. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to get more articles on sports.