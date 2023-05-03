CHE-W vs LIV-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chelsea Women vs Liverpool Women

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. Because one of the best and most famous Women’s Super Leagues is coming back one more time with two powerful teams. The upcoming match is going to happen between Chelsea Women vs Liverpool Women. Both teams are very famous and they have an amazing fan following now all the fans are also very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the CHE-W vs LIV-W match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Womens Super League match between Chelsea Women and Liverpool Women will be played at Kingsmeadow.

Match Details

Team: Chelsea Women (CHE-W) vs Liverpool Women (LIV-W)

League: Women’s Super League

Date: 3rd May 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Kingsmeadow

Chelsea Women (CHE-W) Possible Playing 11:1.Ann-Katrin Berger, 2. Jess Carter, 3. Magdalena Eriksson, 4. Maren Mjelde, 5. Eve Perisset, 6. Niamh Charles, 7. Erin Cuthbert, 8. Melanie Leupolz, 9. Jessie Fleming, 10. Guro Reiten, 11. Sam Kerr

Liverpool Women (LIV-W) Possible Playing 11:1.Rachael Laws, 2. Gemma Bonner, 3. Megan Campbell, 4. Emma Koivisto, 5. Taylor Hinds, 6. Missy Bo Kearns, 7. Fuka Nagano, 8. Ceri Holland, 9. Michael Taylor, 10. Yana Daniels, 11. Katie Stengel

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have talented and amazing players and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match will be played between Chelsea Women vs Liverpool Women on 3 May 2023 from 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT) at Kingsmeadow. The CHE-W team won 2 matches, draw 2 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the LIV-W team won 2 matches, draw 2 matches and lost 1 match. The CHE-W team has more chances to win the match as it looked good in the recent matches.