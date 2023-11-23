CHE-W vs PFC-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chelsea Women vs Paris FC-W UEFA Women’s Champions

We have great news for football lovers, the next match of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023 is set to take place. It is going to be played between two teams: Chelsea Women (CHE-W) and Paris FC-W (PFC-W). Yes, you heard right both teams will be seen as playing against each other and many are waiting for this match. It is fully scheduled to begin to play at 01:30 am on Friday 24 November 2023 and it will take place at Stamford Bridge. Many are expressing their excitement for this match and showing their curiosity to get more details, so we made an article and shared all the information.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023 was begun recently and both of the teams have played only one match in this tournament. The previous matches of both teams were not well but now the players of both teams are set to give their best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting. The Chelsea Women’s team is ranked in the 2nd position and the Paris FC team is ranked in the 4th position of the points table in this league. It is the first face-to-face match of both teams and it will be most liked by the fans, so watch and enjoy.

CHE-W vs PFC-W (Chelsea Women vs Paris FC-W) Match Details

Match: Chelsea Women vs Paris FC-W (CHE-W vs PFC-W)

Tournament: UEFA Women’s Champions League

Date: Friday, 24th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

CHE-W vs PFC-W Venue: Stamford Bridge

CHE-W vs PFC-W (Chelsea Women vs Paris FC-W) Starting 11

Chelsea Women (CHE-W) Possible Starting 11 1.Zecira Musovic, 2. Jess Carter, 3. Maren Mjelde, 4. Niamh Charles, 5. Eve Perisset, 6. Erin Cuthbert, 7. Sophie Ingle, 8. Sjoeke Nuesken, 9. Sam Kerr, 10. Agnes Beever-Jones, 11. Lauren James