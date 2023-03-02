Chef Lentswe Bhengu Death Reason? Celebrity Chef and Author Lentswe Bhengu Dies of Illness

Many communities from different professions have been paying tribute to the popular and well-known celebrity chef, cookbook author, and television personality, Lentswe Bhengu sadly passed away at a young age. It is hard to believe that the talented personality from the community has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. According to the sources, the news of Bhengu’s death was confirmed on March 1, 2023, after an official announcement on his Instagram page. A statement was released by his family in which, it was clearly revealed that Lentswe Bhengu is no more between us. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did it happen.

As per the reports, the news of Bhengu’s passing was confirmed on an official Instagram page. The statement reads,” It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko fondly known to the media and his culinary family as Chef Lentswe”.

Chef Lentswe Bhengu Death Reason?

Well, the statement didn’t disclose the exact cause of his death but the statement continued with,” Lentswe had the misfortune of suffering a short illness and succumbed last night, 28th of February 2023 at Sandton Medi-Clinic”. Keep reading to get more details here.

Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed by his family, his loved ones and fans are paying tribute to him and giving their heartfelt condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that Lentswe Bhengu has gone from this world leaving his family and friends shattered. Bhengu was born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal. He showed his interest in food and dining. At the age of 8, he has been cooking, following his mother around the kitchen.

After a time, he exchanged his suit and tie for a chef jacket when he sign on at the prestigious Culinary Academy in the Cape Winelands. After completing his graduation, he created his name in the culinary scene, whipping up memorable creations in the kitchen of some of the popular restaurants. As time passes, his cooking skills go more wonderful and opened new doors for him.

Bhengu frequently attended food festivals, events, and expos, and some of his work was commissioned abroad. Neither his family nor his friends confirmed the cause of his death. Along with this, the funeral and obituary details have not been shared yet. Lentswe Bhengu will be always remembered by his fans and loved ones.