Chennai: 10-Year-Old Schoolgirl Dies in a Road Accident CCTV Video Footage

A minor girl lost her life in a fatal crash in Chennai. As per the sources, a 10-year-old girl from Chennai lost his precious life after being hit by a tanker truck. The sudden passing of the 10-year-old girl left her family, friend, and community in grief. Currently, netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding the 10-year-old girl who lost her life after being hit by a truck. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. Let’s discuss this news in detail.

According to the sources, a 10-year-old girl passed away after being fatally run over by a water tanker truck. This horrific incident happened on Monday at Kovilambakkam in Chennai. The Chennai police department also shared the identification of the deceased. Now, the question is raised that who is responsible for this horrific accident? The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and created a huge controversy on social media platforms. This news is posted on various internet sites. People want strict action against the accused who is responsible for the killing of a 10-year-old girl. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Schoolgirl Dies in Chennai Road Accident

As per the police reports, the 10-year-old girl’s name was Leora Shree. Leora Shree was 10 years old at the time of her passing and left a void in people’s hearts. She was a student of class V. She was studying in a private school which is situated in Madipakkam. Further, her mother is a teacher. She is teaching in the same school in which Leora Shree was studying. Her mother is 30 years old and a teacher. This incident occurred when her mother and Leora were going to school. They were going on their scooter.

Moreover, Leora Shree’s mother driving the scooter whereas Leora Shree was sitting in the back seat of the scooter. Keerthi, mother of Leora Shree suddenly lost her balance on the scooter and her daughter fell down from the scooter. But, unfortunately, a big speeding water tanker loaded over the Leora Shree. The driver of the truck escaped. The girl’s dead body is sent for the postmortem. The police department is searching for the truck driver who escaped from the scene area. This incident reminding the traffic safety rules while driving. Keerthi, the mother of Leora Shree lost her loving daughter in s fatal crash. Keep following the Dekh News for more viral news.