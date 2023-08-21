Chennai: 17-year-old Student in Chennai Was Found Hanging in Her Room

The 17-year-old student from Chennai was discovered deceased in her room. Good Day Readers, Today miserable news has come up from Chennai. Revealing that a student Committed suicide after being scolded by a school teacher. Stay with this article to unveil the shocking truth of this news. A 17-year-old student from Chennai was discovered deceased in her room, having taken her own life by hanging.

In a note she left behind, she attributed her tragic decision to her teacher’s act of publicly reprimanding her, which she believed pushed her towards this drastic action. The incident took place on August 19th. The girl, in her suicide note, claimed that her economics teacher had criticized her publicly in school, which drove her to take such a drastic action.

The rise in suicide cases during the years 2020 and 2021 can be attributed, as mental health experts suggest, to the aftermath of the pandemic along with the economic hardships it brought about. Soumitra Pathare, who is a consultant psychiatrist and director at the Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy, Indian Law Society, Pune, pointed out that the lockdown-induced financial crisis in 2020 led to a noticeable surge in suicide numbers.



Factors that Elevate the Likelihood of Suicide :



– Excessive demands from parents, educators, and society can result in heightened stress and the need to excel in examinations. Such intense pressure to achieve can become overpowering for certain students, ultimately resulting in emotions of inadequacy and despair.



– Conditions like depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder are linked to student suicides, with these challenges often exacerbated by stress, isolation, and inadequate support.



– Numerous students in educational centers arrive from distant locations and reside apart from their families and friends. This circumstance can give rise to sensations of seclusion and solitude, which can prove especially challenging to manage within an unfamiliar and competitive setting.



– The involvement in substance and alcohol misuse can contribute to student suicides. These actions can trigger mental health issues, financial challenges, and legal entanglements, all of which can become overwhelming for students to cope with.



This news again has proved that students need more sympathetic attention from people in terms of their mental growth.



Based on the girl’s mother’s statement, when she returned from shopping, her daughter’s room was found to be locked. Despite her mother’s repeated calls, the victim didn’t unlock the door.



Responding to the distressed cries of the girl’s mother, neighbors hurried to the house. They forcibly entered the room and discovered the girl hanging from the ceiling, as described by the mother. The victim was conveyed to Stanley Government Hospital, where medical experts pronounced her as brought dead.



A suicide note was discovered, detailing the girl’s accusations against her economics teacher for mistreatment and public scolding.



Authorities from police station filed a case and initiated an examination into the matter.



We all have deep condolences for the family in this phase of life.