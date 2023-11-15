Chennai Food Stall Employee Attacked by Mob in Food Court, Caught on Camera

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating about a Footage: Employee at Chennai food stall assaulted by a mob in a food court. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The brutal attack, causing significant facial injuries to the victim, was recorded by a surveillance camera. In Chennai’s Anna Nagar Kora food court, a mob from a neighboring stall violently assaulted Ganesh, a 35-year-old employee at a Rose Milk stall, on Sunday around 10:30 pm. The incident, for which the motives remain unclear, was documented by a nearby CCTV camera.

The video capturing the incident shows Jetsan, an employee from a different stall in the food court, entering Ganesh’s cabin and immediately initiating a physical assault on his face. Several more men join Jetsan in assaulting the man collectively, leaving him in a bloodied state. The food stall employee sustained considerable damage to his face and eyes during the attack, prompting an immediate hospitalization for treatment. After the incident, he lodged a police complaint on Monday. The local authorities are actively investigating the case, utilizing CCTV footage to identify and locate all the individuals involved in the video.



