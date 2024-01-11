CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Cherokee County Crash: Esteban Cortez and Gabriel Died In Tragic Accident, Footage

8 hours ago
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share a piece of viral news with you. Recent news has revealed that two people named Esteban Cortez and Gabriel became victims of the horrific accident. Yes, you heard it right. Ever since this news surfaced on the online platform, it has started attracting people’s attention. After hearing this news, people want to know when Esteban Cortez and Gabriel met with the accident. Have the police released their investigation into the accident involving Esteban Cortez and Gabriel? The results of this incident are out and what has been confirmed by the police. We have collected for you every clear information related to this incident. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know in depth about this incident.

Cherokee County Crash

As we have told you in the above paragraph two people, Esteban Cortez and Gabriel, became victims of a horrific accident. As soon as the police got the news of this matter, they reached the spot to handle the matter and continued their investigation. During the investigation, the police shared some shocking statements with the public that the incident happened on Tuesday night on Towne Lake Parkway near Towne Lake Hills East and the victims of the incident were teenagers. Police also said that Gabriel Escandón was 17 years old and Esteban Cortez Rendón was 18 years old. Five people were involved in this incident, out of which Gabriel Escandón and Esteban Cortez Rendón have died.

Cherokee County Crash

Three victims of this incident were badly injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital by the police for treatment. Police said the victims had gone to celebrate Esteban Cortez Rendón’s 18th birthday and were unaware that they would be killed in a horrific accident. However, the police are continuing their investigation on this matter. Like other accidents, this incident also proved fatal. This incident has disappointed the people of the community.

The families of the victims are going through a very difficult time after losing them. This accident also teaches us that the cause of road accidents is careless driving or not following the traffic rules. So far, only this news has come to light related to Esteban Cortez and Gabriel’s accident, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.

