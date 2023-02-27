Chester Borrows Cause of Death? New Zealand Politician Chester Borrows Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that the former minister for Courts of New Zealand Chester Borrows has passed away recently. He was New Zealand National Party politician who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 65 on Monday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Many people are very saddened by his sudden death and now many people are very curious to know about Chester Borrows and how did he die. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Chester’s full name was Kerry James “Chester” Borrows QSO and he was born on 20 June 1957 in Nelson, New Zealand. He was a New Zealand National Party member who worked as a Member of the New Zealand Parliament from 2005 to 2017. He also served as a police officer including as a sole charge officer and obtained a Queen’s Commendation for Brave Conduct for attempting to arrest an armed murderer. He first stood for Parliament in 1999 and was successfully selected in 2005. In 1987 he entered the National Party, having formerly been a Labour champion. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Chester Borrows Cause of Death?

Chester Borrows, the ex-MP for Whanganui has passed away recently. He took his last breath on 27 February 2023, Monday at the age of 65. His passing news has been confirmed by his daughter on Facebook. Now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Borrows had head and neck squamous cell cancer. He passed away in Hawera. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Chester Borrows was a very kind and amazing person and he spent his 45 years in the justice sector including as a police officer, attorney, and member of the parole board. He achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed b his close ones. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.