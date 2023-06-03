Chhattisgarh Man’s Wedding Card Goes Viral, Fan Prints MS Dhoni’s Photo on His Weeding

People’s passion leads to setting the trends. One such amusing incident has been viral on the internet and people are looking for it. The viral news is that a die-hard fan of Mahender Singh Dhoni printed MSD’s face on his wedding card. The marriage card is viral and grabbing the attention of the netizens. The man who has taken this initiative of the new trend has also become famous overnight. His pics along with the card with Dhoni’s image and written Thala on it are trending in the social media. The news is trending that a Passionate fan has invited the CSK skipper to his marriage in an amazing way. We are sharing with you the whole story of the recent humorous trend set by a Dhoni enthusiast. Let’s know more about the trend.

The news surfaced when a crazy fan of MSD distributed his marriage cards to his relatives. Yes viewers, a fan from Tamnar of Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, got MS Dhoni’s photo on both sides of his wedding card, as well as the number of his jersey. He also printed the word ‘Thala’ on the wedding card. ‘Thala’ is a Tamil word that means ‘Leader’ The unique invitation is becoming the talk of the town these days.

Chhattisgarh Man’s Wedding Card Goes Viral

It has been sourced that Deepak Patel came into the limelight after his new innovative style of wedding invitation. He is a resident of Kodkel village of Milupara, Tamnar block under the Lailunga assembly constituency of Raigarh district. He the die-hard fan of MSD, is the captain of the village team and shared that Dhoni is his ideal since childhood. He also told that he won many matches for his team using the strategies of Dhoni. He also printed Dhoni’s iconic Jersy No 7 an embossed picture printed on it.

After the card images surfaced on social media platforms, fans all over the world are sending their reactions to it. And are expressing the idea as a great idea. Some are saying the fan is ‘Bhakat’of Dhoni. The ardent MS Dhoni fan also invited the most successful captain in IPL to bless him on his big day. Let’s see how MSD reacts to the passion of a fan towards him. No doubt, the unique expression of Deepak Patel has set a trend for other fans to think about innovations like this. Maybe in future, we are going to witness these modern gods of the fans on wedding invitations. We will be updating you if we looked any new trends like this. Stay tuned.