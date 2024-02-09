Chhattisgarh School Girl Dies By Suicide After Accusing Teacher of Harassment

It is coming forward that a 12-year-old school girl committed suicide and this news is running in the trends of internet sites. She was a minor student in a co-ed convent school and a beloved girl among her family, or friends. It is reported that she committed suicide and this news is making headlines on the news channels. This news attracted the attention of many people and highlighted the stark reminder of the cases of suicides. There is an investigation has also been ongoing related to this 12-year-old girl’s suicide incident and this topic is creating a buzz among the people. Several questions have been raised related to this incident. Let’s continue your reading and we will try to share every single piece of information.

According to the reports, there was a shocking incident that happened in a co-ed convent school located in Ambikapur City, Chhattisgarh, India where a 12-year-old girl commented suicide. The deceased girl bunked the last period with her two friends on Tuesday at about 2:30 pm and a few hours later the girl took her own life. Yes, you heard right she committed suicide on Tuesday 6 February 2024 in Surguja’s region of Ambikapur City in Chattisgarh, India after being pulled up by a schoolteacher for bunk last period in school. She also wrote a suicide note and it was recovered by the authorities. Based on this suicide note, the teacher has been arrested by the deputies and charged with abetment to suicide. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Chhattisgarh School Girl Dies By Suicide

At present, the details about the deceased girl are not revealed and many questions remain unclear. The minor student was studying in a co-ed convent school in Ambikapur City but she lost her life on Tuesday. The matter began when she bunked the last period with her two friends in her school at about 02:30 pm and the teacher pulled up those for bunking the period. After this incident, she took her own life on Tuesday and shared a suicide note in which she shared all the details about her teacher pulled up for bunking the last period in school. Now, the accused teacher has been arrested, and she is 45 years old. The teacher in charge of discipline took information from the students who had not attended the last period in school and took their identity cards. Read on…

After this punishment incident, the 12-year-old girl returned to her home from school. Her mother stated that she went to her room and at about 09:30 pm when she didn't respond to phone calls, her mother went to check on her and found the door locked from inside. When the door broke, the girl was discovered dead but the exact circumstances surrounding her passing are not revealed. Now, an FIR has been registered under section 305 of the IPC and the teacher has been arrested. The investigation is underway and the authorities are on the way to understand all the details.