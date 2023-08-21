Chhattisgarh: Woman Congress MLA Got Attacked With Knife in Rajnandgaon

Woman Congress MLA got attacked with knife. Good Day Readers, Today disruptive news has come up from Jodhara village in Chattisgarh. Stating that that a Woman Congress MLA got attacked with a knife. Stay with this article to unveil the horrific truth of this news. According to the police, a female Congress MLA sustained injuries when a man reportedly assaulted her with a knife in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Sunday.





As per the police, Chhanni Chandu Sahu, a Congress MLA, sustained injuries when she was allegedly attacked with a knife by an intoxicated man named Khileshwar in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district. The accused has been apprehended and taken into custody. The occurrence took place this evening in Jodhara village under the jurisdiction of Dongargaon police station. The incident transpired during a public function where Chhanni Chandu Sahu, the elected representative for the Khujji assembly seat in the district, was in attendance, as stated by the police.

Woman Congress MLA Got Attacked With Knife

Throughout its 76-year span as an independent nation, India has never confronted a more grave crisis. The country’s institutions, including the judiciary, a significant portion of the media, investigative agencies, and even the election commission, have experienced mounting pressure to conform to Prime Minister Modi’s policies. The opposition in the political arena has dwindled and weakened. Further challenges loom on the horizon: the complete realization of the Hindutva ideology would inevitably involve dismantling the existing constitution and eroding the foundations of a liberal democratic system. Such a shift is deemed necessary as the BJP’s vision for a society that classifies and evaluates individuals based on their religious beliefs contradicts the principles of the constitution.

The ongoing upheaval in India following the enactment of the citizenship act marked by widespread protests, instances of police brutality, and a heightened level of political hostility serves as a stark indication of the exceptionally high stakes involved. A comparable event took place this evening in Jodhara village within the jurisdiction of Dongargaon police station. During a public function, MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu, who holds the Khujji assembly seat in the district, was present at the scene.



The person responsible has been placed under arrest, and investigations are currently in progress, he included. Simultaneously, the opposition BJP has criticized the occurrence, claiming that the law and order situation in Chhattisgarh has crumbled. The BJP conveyed in a statement, “If even the legislator from the ruling party is not secure, what assurance is there for the safety of ordinary citizens? This reflects the inadequacy of the Bhupesh Baghel government.”