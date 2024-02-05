Chhindwara Tragic Road Accident Two Killed in Bhopal, CCTV Video Footgae

In today’s article, we will share some terrible news with you. From recent news, we have come to know that a tragic road accident took place in Bhopal. Yes, you heard it right. This news created an uproar as soon as it came on the internet, and since then people’s attention has been drawn to this news. After hearing about the painful road accident in Bhopal, people have started asking questions like when this incident happened. Has the police released their investigation into this incident? What are the bad consequences of this incident? However, we have collected every little information related to this news for you. Scroll up your screen and continue reading this news.

As we told you at the beginning of the article a tragic road accident happened in Bhopal. As this news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet, people are also becoming curious to know about this accident. According to the information, we have come to know that the police received the news of a road accident on Parasia Road under the Chhindwara Dehat police station area late on Friday evening. Not ignoring this matter, the police reached the spot and continued their investigation on this matter.

During the ongoing investigation into this accident, the police shared some goosebumps-inducing statements and said that a motorcycle and a car collided in an accident on Parasia Road under the Chhindwara Dehat police station area late on Friday evening. The collision proved to be so horrific and heartbreaking that two youths lost their lives in this accident. After the death of the deceased, no documents related to their identity were found at the spot due to which the police took the help of social media. Police shared photographs of the two deceased youths on social media to help identify them.

Both the deceased were identified by their relatives and it was found that one of them was 21-year-old Dhaniram Yaduvanshi and along with him was 22-year-old Shriram Yaduvanshi. Both the deceased were residents of Chhoti Bordei. The family of the deceased said that both of them had gone to Chhindwara for shopping and while coming back they met with a horrific accident and lost their lives. The deaths of the victims have had a deep impact on their families.