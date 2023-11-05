Headline

Chicago Highway Accident: Four Hospitalized After 2 Car Crash, Caught On Camera

1 hour ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Four individuals were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Chicago. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. According to the Illinois State Police, on Saturday morning, a car crash occurred on Interstate 57 near 175th Street, resulting in the hospitalization of four individuals. The incident involved two vehicles, with one car veering off the road and into a ditch. All four individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Chicago Highway Accident

The cause of the crash remains unclear. The road was temporarily closed but reopened at approximately 7:40 a.m. It’s an undeniable reality that car accidents can result in loss of life, a fact that should be acknowledged by everyone. Although the annual count of fatalities may fluctuate, identifying the root causes can assist in preventing oneself from becoming a statistic. In the year 2022, Illinois witnessed 1,151 fatal accidents, with nearly 400 occurring in the Chicago/Cook County region alone. Gaining insight into the circumstances leading to these accidents and knowing how to respond following a collision is crucial for promoting safer driving habits.

Chicago Highway Accident

The Illinois Department of Transportation monitors fatal accidents and compiles concise reports. In 2022, among the previously mentioned 1,151 fatal accidents in Illinois, there were a total of 1,269 fatalities. Out of these fatalities, 190 were pedestrians, 166 involved semi-trucks, and 146 were motorcyclists. Work zones witnessed 33 fatalities, and 33 bicyclists lost their lives. Among these accidents, 333 victims were utilizing some form of seatbelt or restraint, but in 303 cases, seatbelts were not used correctly.

In 218 accidents that resulted in fatalities, the drivers did not possess the proper licensing. The increased presence of vehicles on the road in 2022, as more people resumed commuting to work or socializing, heightened the potential for accidents and fatalities. In Cook County, there were 399 fatal car accidents in 2022, which was slightly fewer than the 457 fatal crashes recorded in 2021. The upward trend in accidents isn’t limited to the Chicago area in recent years. During the first three months of 2022, approximately 9,560 people lost their lives in car accidents across the nation, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2021. In Illinois, there has been a rising trend in crash-related fatalities since 2019 when there were 1,010 fatalities resulting from 938 crashes. Among these accidents, 315 fatalities involved individuals using seatbelts, 263 didn’t use restraints, and 186 drivers were unlicensed. The highest number of fatalities was recorded in 2021, with 1,334 fatalities from 1,210 crashes.

In these incidents, 308 drivers wore seatbelts, while 337 didn’t use them properly, and 283 fatal crashes involved unlicensed drivers. In 2021, there were more pedestrian fatalities than in the previous five years, totaling 214. This marked an increase from 175 pedestrian deaths in 2020, 170 in 2019, and 165 in 2018. The year 2022 saw an uptick in semi-truck crash fatalities compared to prior years. In 2021, there were 128 fatalities involving semis, while there were 122 in 2020, 116 in 2019, and 126 in 2018. Motorcycle crash deaths reached their peak in 2021, with 167 fatalities. In 2020, there were 148 motorcycle-related deaths, 137 in 2019, and 118 in 2018. Work zone fatalities were highest in 2020 among the past five years, with 37 deaths recorded. There were 24 work zone fatalities in 2021, 33 in 2019, and 17 deaths in 2018.

