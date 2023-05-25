Chicago: Master’s Student Dies on The Spot in Car Crash CCTV Footage Video

A saddening incident has been reported from Chicago, USA. The tragic incident of an accident took over the life of a student of Indian origin. The news of his sudden passing has devastated the family which is residing in India. The boy lost his life in a tragic car crash in Chicago. It has been reported that he and his friends were returning from a birthday party and met with a horrifying accident. While the others are severely injured, the boy who has been identified as Mahesh Boya died on the spot. His sudden death has shattered his friends and loved ones. We are going to share the news in detail in the article below. Go through it.

The unfortunate incident took over the life of a student Mahesh Boya, who is a native of Mahabubnagar, Telangana. Mahesh was pursuing MS at Concordia University in Chicago in River Forest, Illinois. The mishap took place when a group of friends were returning from a birthday party and their car rammed into a tree as the driver lost control over the vehicle. Mahesh was with Lakshmi, Shiva, and Bharat. The three students also suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Master’s Student Dies on The Spot in Car Crash

Mahesh’s family is completely devastated as they received the painful news in the morning through his friends. Mahesh is from Kappeta village of Bhoothpur mandal in Mahabubnagar district. The village people are mourning his death as he was a very brilliant student and a very humble person as per the villagers. The villagers told that he went to the USA last December for higher studies. His untimely death has shattered his relatives and his known people. His father Venkata Ramulu Boya and mother Sakuntala have not come to their senses after they received the tragic information of the loss of their elder son.

Mahesh Boya was only 25 years old and his untimely death on the faraway land has shattered the dreams of a family. The family sent him for pursuing higher studies with hard efforts. The parents are now trying to move the body to Mahbubnagar from the USA. As the news flashed, people are shocked and sending their condolences to the family. These tragic incidents with the students, who go for international studies with so many dreams and with so much effort far away from their homeland cause a wave of emptiness and grief. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned.