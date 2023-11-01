Headline

Chicago Suburb Crash: 15 Cars Involved in Two Separate Pileup Accidents

7 hours ago
by Ricky Maurya

On this snowy Halloween night, drivers were cautioned to exercise caution due to the slippery conditions on the roads. Two separate pileup accidents occurred in South Suburban Matteson, resulting in the tow trucks hauling away a total of 15 vehicles. Therefore, it is recommended that readers read the entire article to ensure they do not miss any information regarding this accident. Upon receiving a call from his wife, Earl Stxsell promptly drove to the scene of a pileup on the road. The icy conditions caused car after car to slide off the road.

Chicago Suburb Crash

Stoxsell reported to police that his wife had been struck on the side by the first car and then rear-ended by a second car, resulting in multiple collisions between the two vehicles. The slippery conditions of the road caught many drivers off-guard. “It was very icy, and it was not prepared for it,” Earl’s wife Mary Stoxsell said. “We did not see any salt trucks.” According to Matteson village spokesperson Sean Howard, a nine-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Interstate 57, followed by a seven-vehicle accident a half-mile north of the same intersection at the intersection with Cicero Avenue. Swipe down to know more details about this incident.

Chicago Suburb Crash

They advised me not to take the Lincoln Highway exit due to the icy conditions, so I decided to take the Vollmer exit instead. The snowfall began in Deerfield on Tuesday afternoon, with thick and fluffy flakes. The winds reduced visibility in Morton Grove as the snow continued to fall. As the snow continued to accumulate, the Vollmer overpasses presented their challenges. Mary Stoxsell reported that when she arrived at the Vollmer Overpass, the road was covered in a thick sheet of ice. Fortunately, no one sustained any serious injuries in either of the pileups. Stoxsell recalled feeling a sense of helplessness as each vehicle forced her further toward the guardrail.

The driver of the vehicle, Mary Stoxsell, stated that she was attempting to regain control of her vehicle when she collided with the guardrail of a northbound I-57 car, causing her to cross the highway. Stoxsell was visibly shaken, but she and the other passengers were fortunate to be able to walk away uninjured. The vehicles involved in the incident are a different matter. Trucks arrived at Salt Vollmer Road after the crash was cleared. Stay tuned to our site www.dekhnews.com for any further news updates.

