On this snowy Halloween night, drivers were cautioned to exercise caution due to the slippery conditions on the roads. Two separate pileup accidents occurred in South Suburban Matteson, resulting in the tow trucks hauling away a total of 15 vehicles. Upon receiving a call from his wife, Earl Stxsell promptly drove to the scene of a pileup on the road. The icy conditions caused car after car to slide off the road.

Stoxsell reported to police that his wife had been struck on the side by the first car and then rear-ended by a second car, resulting in multiple collisions between the two vehicles. The slippery conditions of the road caught many drivers off-guard. "It was very icy, and it was not prepared for it," Earl's wife Mary Stoxsell said. "We did not see any salt trucks." According to Matteson village spokesperson Sean Howard, a nine-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Interstate 57, followed by a seven-vehicle accident a half-mile north of the same intersection at the intersection with Cicero Avenue.

