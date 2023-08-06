Chicago Tigers vs Chicago Blasters Match Details: CHT vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news with you that a very famous Minor League Cricket T20 league is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated cricket match and this match will be played between Chicago Tigers vs Chicago Blasters. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the CHT vs CHK match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the fans are very excited as they are ready to support their favorite team. Both teams’ players are very hardworking as they are ready to give their best to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then book the tickets from the websites. Minor League Cricket T20 will see Chicago Tigers facing off against Chicago Blasters at Tigers Park, Chicago. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Cricket fans must be very curious to know about the match including the team, date, day, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Chicago Tigers vs Chicago Blasters Match Details

Team: Chicago Tigers (CHT) vs Chicago Blasters (CHK)

League: Minor League Cricket T20

Day: Friday

Date:4th August 2023

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Tigers Park, Chicago

Chicago Tigers (CHT) Possible Playing 11:1.Jay Desai(WK), 2. Karan Kumar, 3. Mujeeb Mohammed, 4. Rahul Basu, 5. Manan Patel, 6. Calvin Savage, 7. Pruthvish Patel, 8. Cody Chetty, 9. Mittansh Nith

Chicago Blasters (CHK) Possible Playing 11:1.Aayush Thakkar(WK), 2. Fawad Alam, 3. Saad Ali, 4. Sharjeel Khan, 5. Shaheer Hasan, 6. Tajinder Singh Dhilon, 7. Hassan Khan, 8. Najam Iqbal, 9. Zia Ul Haq Muhammad, 10. Mir Hamza, 11. Asif Mehmood

Match Prediction: As per the lineup of the match, both teams have hardworking and talented players. They are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Chicago Tigers vs Chicago Blasters on 4th August 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Tigers Park, Chicago. If we talk about the recent match result then the Chicago Blasters have very good form in recent matches and have more chances to win the match. Let's see which team will win the match.