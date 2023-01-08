China Uemura Death Cause: Longtime Surf Organizer Dies Aged 68:- An Instagram post made everyone upset today after it was confirmed that one of the popular and legendary surfers China Uemura has sadly passed away at the age of 68. According to official sources, the passing of China Uemura was confirmed by the China Uemura Surfing Foundation Instagram page. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many fans and loved ones are taking their social media handles to confirm the passing of the legend surfer. It is hard to accept that the popular surfer has gone from this world. Keep reading this article to get more information here.

Who Was China Uemura?

As per the sources, China Uemyura, 68, who was a well-known and respected surf organizer was running the China Uemura Longboard Surfing Classic at Kuhio Beach for 33 years. His foundation’s Instagram page shared a live video of the surfer and wrote a long caption in remembrance of his name. The post reads,” It was one hell of a ride pops. All the stories of you in your wild days, and all the love you poured into the community. Over the last month, it’s really put into perspective how many people you have impacted. Rest easy. We love you and so will all the people you’ve reached with your kindness. Mahalo everyone for your prayers, and kind messages. Dad’s in a better place, no pain, no sadness, only happiness”.

China Uemura Death Cause

Many fans are trying to search that what was the actual reason behind Uemura’s death. According to the sources, the cause of his death has not been confirmed as he passed away while surrounded by family and friends, said Instagram post. Our sources are trying to know the exact reason behind his sudden death maybe, an age-related complication could be the reason behind his sudden passing.

Let’s talk about the legend’s career so, a popular event was held in the island where thousands of surfers participated. Just because of the event, raised more than $200,000 to local charities and non-profits. Well, Uemura’s daughter-in-law said that Uemura became paralyzed from the neck down a few months ago before his death. He underwent emergency neck surgery and because of this, multiple health issues became a reason behind his passing. The entire family is going through a difficult time and maybe, we should pray for them so, they could move out from this. China Uemura will be always remembered as a beloved father, son, and husband.