Chitra Singh Death Reason? Congress Leader Manvendra Singh’s Wife Chitra Singh Dies in Alwar Road Accident

Recently, a heart-wrenching incident has come to light on the internet in which it is being told that Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife Chitra Singh died in an Alwar road accident. The death of Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife Chitra Singh in a road accident has forced people to know about this matter.

According to sources, we have come to know that Lok Sabha MP Manvendra Singh had left with his wife Chitra Singh and son Hamir Singh and the car was being driven by his driver. But this journey became the cause of disaster and had to face very heavy losses in this incident. After the incident, the police reached the spot to handle the matter and continued their investigation. During the investigation, the police shared some shocking statements with the public and said that this incident had happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar.

Chitra Singh Death Reason?

After the ongoing investigation on this matter, Alwar SP Anand Sharma said that this horrific accident had happened around 4.30 pm and 5 pm. In this incident, the car went off the road and collided with the wall of the dividend. Manvendra Singh, Hamir, and the driver suffered serious injuries in the incident and have been admitted to the nearby Solanki hospital for treatment. On the other hand, Chitra Singh, wife of Manvendra Singh, who was a victim of this incident, has died.

The responsibility of treating the victims was handed over to Alwar District Hospital, Dr Sunil Chauhan, who said that Manvendra Singh suffered fractures in his ribs. When the police told Manvendra Singh about his wife's death, his condition became even worse and he was deeply shocked. The driver suffered a wrist injury and his son is still undergoing treatment. Chitra Singh's body has been sent for postmortem, the reports of which are taking time to come.