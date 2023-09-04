CHK vs LSA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chicago Blasters vs Lone Star Athletics Minor League Cricket T20

Hello cricket lovers, We are going to share that the Serie A League’s next football match is set to take place. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Chicago Blasters (CHK) and Lone Star Athletics (LSA). This match will begin at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday 5 September 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland. Lots of people are hitting the search engine to learn more about this match and expressing their excited reactions. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

The pitch of the ground is also balanced for the batters and the bowels. It is expected that some new shots will be seen in this upcoming match which makes this more interesting, so watch and enjoy it. The last matches of both teams won the hearts of fans and viewers. Now, it is said that every player will give their best performance to make victory and it makes this match superb. Chicago Blasters team is currently ranked in the 2nd place of the points table and the Lone Star Athletics team is currently ranked in the 3rd place of the points table.

CHK vs LSA (Chicago Blasters vs Lone Star Athletics) Match Details

Match: Chicago Blasters vs Lone Star Athletics (CHK vs LSA)

Tournament: Minor League Cricket T20

Date: Tuesday, 5th September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

CHK vs LSA Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland

CHK vs LSA (Chicago Blasters vs Lone Star Athletics) Playing 11

Chicago Blasters (CHK) Possible Playing 11 1.Tajinder Singh Dhilon, 2. Fawad Alam(C), 3. Saad Ali, 4. Hassan Khan, 5. Kevin Philip(WK), 6. Zia Ul Haq Muhammad, 7. Ahsan Ahmed(WK), 8. Ravi Bopara, 9. Ali Samad, 10. Haseeb Azam, 11. Abhimanyu Poswal

Lone Star Athletics (LSA) Possible Playing 11 1.Shayan Jahangir(WK), 2. Milind Kumar, 3. Gourav Bajaj, 4. Shreyan Satheesh, 5. Nitish Kumar, 6. Sidhesh Pathare(WK)(C), 7. Shubham Ranjane, 8. Arya Kannantha, 9. Hamza Khalid, 10. Amir Hamza Hotak, 11. Imran Khan-jnr

This cricket match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. According to the reports, The weather is completely unpredictable on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. No player had any minor or major injury before this match. This amazing match is set to live on Fancode. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles on sports.