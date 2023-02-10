Chris Browne Death Reason? Hagar the Horrible Cartoonist, Passed Away at 70

It is hardened to inform to our readers that one of the legendary American comic strip artists and popular cartoonists, Chris Browne sadly passed away at the age of 70. He was one of the most well-known cartoonists in the generation who received a massive fan following across the world due to his art. According to the sources, the artist took his last breath on February 5, 2023. Well, the artist is also known for writing and illustrating the King Features Syndicate comic strip Hagar The Horrible from 1989 to 2023. Most of people are searching for more details related to the passing of the artist.

Since the news of the artist went viral on social media, many fans and his loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. At the time of his death, he was 70 years old. The National Cartoonists Society took their Facebook account and wrote,” We are sad to announce the passing of one of our longtime valued members of the NCS community, Chris Browne. Hagar had only just celebrated his 50th anniversary the day before. From Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras: With much sadness, I am here to announce, my brother Christopher Browne passed away peacefully in Sioux Falls, SD after a long-term illness”.

Who Was Chris Browne?

Born as Christopher K. Browne on May 16, 1952, in South Orange, New Jersey and grew up in suburban Wilton, Connecticut. Let us tell you that he was the son of popular cartoonist Dik Browne and the brother of another cartoonist Chance Browne. He also assisted his father on the comic strips Hi and Lois and Hagar the Horrible before eventually taking over full artistic duties for Hagar in 1989. His unique style in art helped make Hagar one of America’s most loving comic strips.

Since the news of the artist went viral on social media, many fans are wondering to know about the cause of his death. As per the reports, the artist is believed to have died of complications from a long-term illness. The news of his passing away broke in Sioux Falls, SD.

Hundreds of tributes are pouring on social media. Digital Creator, Guy Gilchrist wrote,” Oh, Chris. Christopher. Not you. Gone. Forever? No, no, no. Chris Browne and I grew up together, kind of, because we were both among the “kids of the National Cartoonists Society” with Greg and Brian and Neal Walker, and Chris’ brother, Chance”.