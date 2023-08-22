Chris Martin Death Reason? Respected Kiwi Boxing Coach Chris Martin Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of saddening news with you that Chris Martin has passed away reportedly. He was a boxing trainer who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday at a young age. It is very painful and shocking news for the boxing community as they lost their beloved person. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching Chris Martin’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Chris Martin was a very amazing person who was from Napier, New Zealand. He was a very famous boxing trainer and coach. He completed his education at Colenso High School. He was a former coach and served for Auckland Boxing Team and was a Level 2 accredited boxing coach. His expertise achieved him praise, determining the prestigious Joe Thwaites Shield for the top trainer at the NZ Champs in 2003. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Chris Martin Death Reason?

Chris Martin is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday, 21 August 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by Elite Thai Kickboxing. Still there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet.

Chris Martin was known for his kind nature. He was a dedicated person who did great work in his career and achieved success due to his work. He will be missed by his family, friends and well-wishers.