Chris Teixeira Missing Update: Missing San Diego Man Alex Teixeira Status Report

Chris Teixeira has been missing for a long time. Chris Teixeira is from San Diego, California. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet.

According to the sources, the president of San Diego, California, a 26-year-old man who is identified as Chris Teixeira is missing on September 12th, 2023. His missing news was shared by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department through a social media platform. His disappearance information left the whole San Diego community in shock.

Chris Teixeira Missing Update

The disappearance of Chris Teixeira takes a huge turn. According to the sources, his last location was tracked on September 8, 2023, in San Diego. Further, Tim Higgins shared a social media page of Chris Teixeira's missing as "Chris Teixeira, 26-years old, 170 LBS, 5 feet 10 inches, Last seen September 8th, 2023 at the San Diego County jail, For any information that can help us to find him, Please call his family. The department also shared the phone number for the quarries as 619-496-3145. Moreover, the authority also appealed to the public to help them in this case.

He has not been found since then. He was missing from September 8, 2023, and still missing. His current location has not been detected yet. Chris Teixeira's missing has left the whole community, most importantly his family and those closely related to him. His family is concerned about his safety. His missing news has gone public, and people started sharing it rapidly. As soon as the news of Chris Teixeira's disappearance was reported, the authorities took note of the issue and started their investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.