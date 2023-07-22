Chrisean Rock: Insta Model Dumps Rapper Boyfriend Blueface While Pregnant With His Child

The news of another relationship ending is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. Christian Rock has just announced on social media that she is ending her relationship with rapper Blueface. The 23-year-old is presently expecting Blueface’s child, and it looks like she has permanently dumped him. In this article, we will talk about the recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. Christian Rock Malone is an American Instagram model, singer, and social media influencer. It is well known that she dated rapper Blueface. She was covered in the media when a video of her and her partner pilling on the PDA went viral online.

Who is Chrisean Rock?

Rock grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was one of a total of 12 siblings. Due to her father's incarceration since she was born and her mother's addiction, she has tremendous difficulties in life. Before she became famous, Rock was a gifted athlete with high aspirations. She even competed in Junior Olympics training from the age of 12 till 17, but then she changed her mind and enrolled in a 2-year college.

Blueface announced his own record company, Milf Music, last month. He started by promoting Jaidyn Alexis' debut his "Stewie." Unfortunately, based on her most recent performance, the song's listeners aren't really into it. She and Blueface took the stage at Druski's performance, and they were both immediately criticized.