Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Fourth Child via Surrogate Latest News

Breaking news is coming about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The good news is coming that both couples are welcoming their fourth child.

According to the sources, the American model Chrissy Teigen and American singer John Legend is welcoming their fourth child. The singer John Legend shared a sweet and adorable picture with his four children shortly after his wife, Chrissy Teigen, announced that they had secretly welcomed a baby boy. Their fans and very big celebrities are congratulated. In January 2022, she lost her baby girl. This news circulates all around the internet. Legend shared the adorable photo with his kids moments after the “Cravings” cookbook author introduced their son to the world.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Fourth Child

Both couples are celebrating the born of their new baby boy. The photos are gone viral. The couple’s photos with their baby boy got millions of views in just a few hours after the posting. Both couples are looking sweet and the baby boy also looks in the picture cute. According to the sources, both couples wished was four children which is now complete. Also, both couples shared their relationship story. the American model Chrissy Teigen said “I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives.”

As we know that Teigen and Legend have four children. Their first two children, a daughter, and a son were born in 2016 and 2018. While the couple was expecting a third child in 2020, Teigen experienced pregnancy loss at twenty weeks due to a complication, initially described as a miscarriage. Their fourth child, a son, was born through surrogacy in 2023. Chrissy Teigen always wants four children. Now, it’s a very happy time for both of them. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.