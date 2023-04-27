Christina Ashten Gourkani: Fundraiser Raises Over $3K as Kim Kardashian Lookalike Dies

We feel sad to share that Christina Ashten Gourkani is no more between us. A girl who lookalike Kim Kardashian died on Thursday. After his death, this news is circulating on the web. People are very curious to know how she died. Christina Ashten Gourkani was a model. After hearing his death news, his fans, friends, and family all are in shock. His news is gaining attention on the internet. This news is trending on every social media platform. Many questions are raised after his death. How she died? What was the main cause of his death? If you want to know more in detail so, read the full article till the end.

A very popular girl who lookalike a Kim Kardashian died on April 20, 2023. Christina Ashten Gourkani was a model, she introduced herself as a Kim Kardashian lookalike. She died at the age of 34. After her death, her social media page was flooded quickly with tributes. His death news was confirmed by her family through an Instagram comment. According to the statements by her family, they said she died due to a cardiac arrest hours after she underwent plastic surgery. It is often known that plastic surgery makes people more confident and beautiful but sometimes it can be the cause of someone’s death. She died when she underwent plastic surgery.

Christina Ashten Gourkani GoFundMe

She died at the age of 34. She was very popular and very known for lool like Kim Kardashian. According to his family, a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse. Many popular celebrities pay tribute to Christina Ashten Gourkani, One of them is Kristin Gomez wrote, “Still can’t believe” the tragic news. “we will miss you so much, ” she commented. “RIP she will always be alive in our hearts. His death was very unfortunate, shattering, and unexpected.

Allegra Cole said ” She was one of the most gracious, sincere, and a loving person. People are sending her love and peace. She was a caring and loving soul. She always makes a smile on everyone’s face. She was the kind of woman that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level. She was very connected to her family and friends. She was known for her joy, positive energy, and for her beautiful smile. Further, her death news was received by police at around 4:31 am. This is a very tough time for her family. There is not enough strength in her family to talk with the media. May her soul rest in peace.