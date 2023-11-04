Headline

Christina Hall Illness: What Happened to Christina Hall?

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

Christina Hall has been going through a tough time lately. She’s been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s Disease and has been dealing with anxiety-related stomach issues. Recently, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Mercury and Lead poisoning, but her most recent update seems to be a good sign that she’s making progress. So, be with the reading of this article to get any updates on this news.

Christina Hall

Christina Hall Illness

Christina Hall, formerly known as Christina El Moussa and Christina Anstead is a renowned American real estate entrepreneur and television personality. She was born in Anaheim, California on July 9th, 1983, and pursued a career in real estate after completing her undergraduate studies. Her success in the industry was largely attributed to her appearances on popular reality television shows, such as Flip or Flop and its spin-off, Christina on the Coast. In addition to her television appearances, she has also pursued various business ventures, including the publication of a book, The Wellness Remodeling. Her real estate career began in 2005 when she met Tarek El Moussa, with whom she had previously worked as a real estate agent at Prudential, and this initial period laid the groundwork for her subsequent success in the industry.

Christina Hall has been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last few years. She was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease in 2020, which is an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid. She’s been dealing with stomach pain since 2016, which she says is caused by anxiety that messes with her digestion. In December 2022, she was diagnosed with Mercury and Lead poisoning, which she thinks could have been caused by her real estate job. Despite these health issues, she says she’s feeling better and credits a recent stem cell IV procedure for her improved health. Her journey has been bumpy, but her most recent update looks like she’s on the road to better health.

Christina Hall’s Net Worth Christina Hall is worth an estimated $28 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth is largely attributed to her career in the real estate industry and television. She began her career as a real estate agent with Tarek El Moussa, her first husband. The couple made a name for themselves by flipping houses for a profit. She also began to pursue other business ventures, such as writing books and collaborating with brands on products. All of these ventures have contributed to her wealth. Thank you for staying connected to this article to its end.

