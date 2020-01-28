India

Live: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Lottery Result BR 71 10-02-2020 Kerala Lottery Results

4 hours ago
by shubham Bahukhandi
Live: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Lottery Result BR 71 10-02-2020 Kerala Lottery Results : The Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 for the CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Results.

BR 71: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Lottery Result

Some of you might know that the result of the Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper-2020 (BR-71) is out. You all can check the X’mas-New Year Bumper-2019-2020; Lottery Result BR-71, Draw Date 23.01.2020 on our official page here. A lot of folks are searching for the Kerala State Lottery Result 2020  and you all are going to get them here. We are quite responsible and would like to share the Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 with you all.

Kerala State Lottery Results

Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 | Buy Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery 2020

1st Prize
Rs.6,00,00,000/- 
EW 213957 (KOLLAM)


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Consolation Prize
Rs.1,00,000/-
CH 213957  RI 213957
ST 213957  MA 213957
SN 213957  YE 213957  AR 213957
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
2nd Prize
Rs.10,00,000/-
CH 393536
RI 208872
ST 422946
MA 357167
SN 310797
EW 120870
YE 219818
AR 160642
CH 296916
RI 221406
ST 377681
MA 175185
SN 298451
EW 394632
YE 117262
AR 457121
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
3rd Prize
Rs.5,00,000/-
CH 497430
RI 414481
ST 179427
MA 442284
SN 450040
EW 434559
YE 406786
AR 174222
CH 240465
RI 286918
ST 195451
MA 297554
SN 377359
EW 223300
YE 404711
AR 413793

4th Prize
Rs.1,00,000/-
76330
5th Prize
Rs.5,000/-

4455  9467  6416  0929  2527

7303  7435  2310  3853  0239

7672  5634  4679  0079  5527

6186  2474  3673  6524  6677

2995  7886  4241  3148  5254

0355  7505  1666  6857  6208

2059  5769  8737  3692  7218

6th Prize
Rs.2,000/-

9010  7515  4390  8525  4713

9469  9387  4367  1436  2781

3454  8375  9764  0845  2097

3732  4846  4546  6750  8396

9861  8059  9548  6044  6484

7611  6520  4965  5923  3675

3110  1003  2605  1699  2223

7919  1355  2296  9866


7th Prize
Rs.1,000/-

8866  9627  1061  7461  4321

8662  1063  7809  5064  2921

7076  6214  6634   6168 9462

3564  9903  8868  9229  8546

6145  8175  9516  2005  2866

2275  3696  6059  4020  8141

6054  0701  5497  6882  6735

6742  9974  8870  1015  6146

6356  9767  0380  3804  8463

4723  6385  2161  2973  9306

1224

8th Prize
Rs.500/-

0545  5877  9233  1116  8164

1793  9806  3359  8323  0197

6551  6161  8439  7031  8816

2492  9197  4252  2851  0835

3619  0372  7490  9266  1905

6089  2647  0122  0918  7506

3902  1794  5744  5744  7029

4130  5641  4925  0053  9927

6406  9967  1008  5729  6360

4150  9335  2032  6194  4487

6236  3079  4967  1419  0376

8101  5493  8597  4375  5166

7328  5009  0664  6518  2725

3073  1288  5985  5096  6178

4472  5588  9313  2341  8920

3752  1903  7548  7327  5246

1642  4420  3246  1733  8799

6252  6025  0957  9333  6596

1785  8154  1573  1164  4504

5137  8471  5598  3987  5675

2303

Kerala Lottery Results – Buy Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery 2020 BR 71 Prize Structure

X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery 2020 Prize Structure BR-71

The very next bumper is the 71 th Kerala bumper lottery Christmas New Year Bumper 2019-2020 BR-71. The bumper tickets were released in eight series. The respective series are CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR. A total of 72 lakh tickets were printed by the Kerala state lottery department for sale. The ticket will be available at a cost of Rs.200only including 12% GST.
ANNEXURE-I
KERALA STATE LOTTERIES
PRIZE STRUCTURE OF
X MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER – 2019 – 20 (BR-71)
DATE OF DRAW 23/01/2020
TOTAL : 72 LAKH TICKETS     
TICKETS IN SIX SERIES (CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR)     
COST OF TICKETS : Rs.200/- ONLY       
     
1st Prize
Details of Prize
Common to all series
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
6,00,00,000
No.of Prizes
1
Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
6,00,00,000
2nd Prize
Details of Prize
Two Prizes in each series
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
10,00,000
No.of Prizes
16
Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
1,60,00,000
3rd Prize
Details of Prize
Two Prizes in each Series
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
5,00,000
No.of Prizes
16
Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
80,00,000
4th Prize
Details of Prize
Last Five digits to be drawn once
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
1,00,000
No.of Prizes
Up to 72
Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
72,00,000
5th Prize
Details of Prize
Last Four digits to be drawn 35 times
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
5,000
No.of Prizes
Up to 25200
Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
Up to 12,60,00,000
6th Prize
Details of Prize
Last four digits to be drawn 39 times
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
2,000
No.of Prizes
Up to 28080
Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
Up to 5,61,60,000
7th Prize
Details of Prize
Last four digits to be drawn 51 times
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
1,000
No.of Prizes
Up to 36720
Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
Up to 3,67,20,000
8th Prize
Details of Prize
Last four digits to be drawn 100 Times
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
500
No.of Prizes
Up to 72000
Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
Up to 3,60,00,000
Consolation prize   
All Five series Rs.1,00,000/-

You al should know that the draw of Pooja Bumper and the inaugural function of the next bumper were conducted on the same day on 23.01.2019.  Also, the next bumper which was the year’s last bumper also known as Kerala’s X’mas New Year Bumper 2019 results are the main attraction of people. You all can buy Kerala X’mas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2019 BR 65 all you need to or follow the given instructions as usual or you can contact to local dealer.

Kerala State Lottery Result 2018 & Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery 2019 Result Winner Price Amount-

  • 1st Prize Amount- Rs.6,00,00,000/-
  • Consolation Prize Amount- Rs.1,00,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Amount- Rs.10,00,000/-
  • 3rd Prize Amount- Rs.5,00,000/-
  • 4th Prize Amount- Rs.1,00,000/-
  • 5th Prize Amount- Rs.5,000/-
  • 6th Prize Amount- Rs.2,000/-
  • 7th Prize Amount- Rs.1,000/-
  • 8th Prize Amount- Rs.500/-

Keep in Mind that while you’ll get your Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 and you’ll win then you have to pay some Tax/GST. Also, if you are looking for the very next bumper which is the 71th Kerala bumper lottery Christmas New Year Bumper 2019-2020 BR-71 then you can get them from here.

Also, keep that in mind that the bumper tickets were released in eight series. The respective series are CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR. Also, the reports are coming that a total of 72 lakh tickets were printed by the Kerala state lottery department for sale. Also, you all can buy the ticket at a cost of Rs.200only including 12% GST. Now, if you are interested than you all can buy the ticket online. We are so sure that you all are going to love the whole system.

In the end, Kerala lotteries department decided to held the draw of Christmas New Year bumper on 23.01.2020 exactly the last week of January 2020. Also, we have shared the first prize above and you all can get that prize seriously and we are pretty sure that you all are going to get it. Again several prizes of 1 lakh, 5000, 2000, 1000, 500 will be given to the respective winners.

Stay connected with DekhNews for more updates

