Live: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Lottery Result BR 71 10-02-2020 Kerala Lottery Results : If you are looking for the Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 then you are on a very right page. You all should know that it is a Christmas time and the people of Kerala are all set for the CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Results. We are going to provide you the whole CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Results details here along with the updates. You all can check the updates Kerala Bumper Result 2020. Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery 2019

BR 71: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Lottery Result

Some of you might know that the result of the Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper-2020 (BR-71) is out. You all can check the X’mas-New Year Bumper-2019-2020; Lottery Result BR-71, Draw Date 23.01.2020 on our official page here. A lot of folks are searching for the Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 and you all are going to get them here. We are quite responsible and would like to share the Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 with you all.

Kerala State Lottery Results

Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 | Buy Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery 2020

1st Prize

Rs.6,00,00,000/-

EW 213957 (KOLLAM)

—

—

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



Consolation Prize

Rs.1,00,000/-

CH 213957 RI 213957

ST 213957 MA 213957

SN 213957 YE 213957 AR 213957

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

2nd Prize

Rs.10,00,000/-

CH 393536

RI 208872

ST 422946

MA 357167

SN 310797

EW 120870

YE 219818

AR 160642

CH 296916

RI 221406

ST 377681

MA 175185

SN 298451

EW 394632

YE 117262

AR 457121

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

3rd Prize

Rs.5,00,000/-

CH 497430

RI 414481

ST 179427

MA 442284

SN 450040

EW 434559

YE 406786

AR 174222

CH 240465

RI 286918

ST 195451

MA 297554

SN 377359

EW 223300

YE 404711

AR 413793

—

—

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………

live-kerala-lottery-result

If you can’t see the numbers

>>Here ->Refresh

this page and wait for some time

………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

4th Prize

Rs.1,00,000/-

76330

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

5th Prize

Rs.5,000/-

4455 9467 6416 0929 2527

7303 7435 2310 3853 0239

7672 5634 4679 0079 5527

6186 2474 3673 6524 6677

2995 7886 4241 3148 5254

0355 7505 1666 6857 6208

2059 5769 8737 3692 7218

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

6th Prize

Rs.2,000/-

9010 7515 4390 8525 4713

9469 9387 4367 1436 2781

3454 8375 9764 0845 2097

3732 4846 4546 6750 8396

9861 8059 9548 6044 6484

7611 6520 4965 5923 3675

3110 1003 2605 1699 2223

7919 1355 2296 9866

—

—

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



7th Prize

Rs.1,000/-

8866 9627 1061 7461 4321

8662 1063 7809 5064 2921

7076 6214 6634 6168 9462

3564 9903 8868 9229 8546

6145 8175 9516 2005 2866

2275 3696 6059 4020 8141

6054 0701 5497 6882 6735

6742 9974 8870 1015 6146

6356 9767 0380 3804 8463

4723 6385 2161 2973 9306

1224

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

8th Prize

Rs.500/-

0545 5877 9233 1116 8164

1793 9806 3359 8323 0197

6551 6161 8439 7031 8816

2492 9197 4252 2851 0835

3619 0372 7490 9266 1905

6089 2647 0122 0918 7506

3902 1794 5744 5744 7029

4130 5641 4925 0053 9927

6406 9967 1008 5729 6360

4150 9335 2032 6194 4487

6236 3079 4967 1419 0376

8101 5493 8597 4375 5166

7328 5009 0664 6518 2725

3073 1288 5985 5096 6178

4472 5588 9313 2341 8920

3752 1903 7548 7327 5246

1642 4420 3246 1733 8799

6252 6025 0957 9333 6596

1785 8154 1573 1164 4504

5137 8471 5598 3987 5675

2303

Kerala Lottery Results – Buy Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery 2020 BR 71 Prize Structure

X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery 2020 Prize Structure BR-71

The very next bumper is the 71 th Kerala bumper lottery Christmas New Year Bumper 2019-2020 BR-71. The bumper tickets were released in eight series. The respective series are CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR. A total of 72 lakh tickets were printed by the Kerala state lottery department for sale. The ticket will be available at a cost of Rs.200only including 12% GST.

ANNEXURE-I KERALA STATE LOTTERIES PRIZE STRUCTURE OF X MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER – 2019 – 20 (BR-71) DATE OF DRAW 23/01/2020 TOTAL : 72 LAKH TICKETS TICKETS IN SIX SERIES ( CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR ) COST OF TICKETS : Rs.200/- ONLY 1st Prize Details of Prize Common to all series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 6,00,00,000 No.of Prizes 1 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 6,00,00,000 2nd Prize Details of Prize Two Prizes in each series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 10,00,000 No.of Prizes 16 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 1,60,00,000 3rd Prize Details of Prize Two Prizes in each Series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,00,000 No.of Prizes 16 Total Prize Amount (Rs . ) 80,00,000 4th Prize Details of Prize Last Five digits to be drawn once Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,00,000 No.of Prizes Up to 72 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 72,00,000 5th Prize Details of Prize Last Four digits to be drawn 35 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,000 No.of Prizes Up to 25200 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 12,60,00,000 6th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 39 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 2,000 No.of Prizes Up to 28080 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 5,61,60,000 7th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 51 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,000 No.of Prizes Up to 36720 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 3,67,20,000 8th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 100 Times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 500 No.of Prizes Up to 72000 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 3,60,00,000 Consolation prize All Five series Rs . 1,00,000/-

You al should know that the draw of Pooja Bumper and the inaugural function of the next bumper were conducted on the same day on 23.01.2019. Also, the next bumper which was the year’s last bumper also known as Kerala’s X’mas New Year Bumper 2019 results are the main attraction of people. You all can buy Kerala X’mas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2019 BR 65 all you need to or follow the given instructions as usual or you can contact to local dealer.

Kerala State Lottery Result 2018 & Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery 2019 Result Winner Price Amount-

1st Prize Amount- Rs.6,00,00,000/-

Consolation Prize Amount- Rs.1,00,000/-

2nd Prize Amount- Rs.10,00,000/-

3rd Prize Amount- Rs.5,00,000/-

4th Prize Amount- Rs.1,00,000/-

5th Prize Amount- Rs.5,000/-

6th Prize Amount- Rs.2,000/-

7th Prize Amount- Rs.1,000/-

8th Prize Amount- Rs.500/-

Keep in Mind that while you’ll get your Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 and you’ll win then you have to pay some Tax/GST. Also, if you are looking for the very next bumper which is the 71th Kerala bumper lottery Christmas New Year Bumper 2019-2020 BR-71 then you can get them from here.

Also, keep that in mind that the bumper tickets were released in eight series. The respective series are CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR. Also, the reports are coming that a total of 72 lakh tickets were printed by the Kerala state lottery department for sale. Also, you all can buy the ticket at a cost of Rs.200only including 12% GST. Now, if you are interested than you all can buy the ticket online. We are so sure that you all are going to love the whole system.

In the end, Kerala lotteries department decided to held the draw of Christmas New Year bumper on 23.01.2020 exactly the last week of January 2020. Also, we have shared the first prize above and you all can get that prize seriously and we are pretty sure that you all are going to get it. Again several prizes of 1 lakh, 5000, 2000, 1000, 500 will be given to the respective winners.

Stay connected with DekhNews for more updates