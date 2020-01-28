Live: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Lottery Result BR 71 10-02-2020 Kerala Lottery Results : If you are looking for the Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 then you are on a very right page. You all should know that it is a Christmas time and the people of Kerala are all set for the CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Results. We are going to provide you the whole CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Results details here along with the updates. You all can check the updates Kerala Bumper Result 2020. Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery 2019
BR 71: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2020 Lottery Result
Some of you might know that the result of the Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper-2020 (BR-71) is out. You all can check the X’mas-New Year Bumper-2019-2020; Lottery Result BR-71, Draw Date 23.01.2020 on our official page here. A lot of folks are searching for the Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 and you all are going to get them here. We are quite responsible and would like to share the Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 with you all.
Kerala State Lottery Results
Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 | Buy Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery 2020
1st Prize
Rs.6,00,00,000/-
EW 213957 (KOLLAM)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Consolation Prize
Rs.1,00,000/-
CH 213957 RI 213957
ST 213957 MA 213957
SN 213957 YE 213957 AR 213957
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
2nd Prize
Rs.10,00,000/-
CH 393536
RI 208872
ST 422946
MA 357167
SN 310797
EW 120870
YE 219818
AR 160642
CH 296916
RI 221406
ST 377681
MA 175185
SN 298451
EW 394632
YE 117262
AR 457121
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
3rd Prize
Rs.5,00,000/-
CH 497430
RI 414481
ST 179427
MA 442284
SN 450040
EW 434559
YE 406786
AR 174222
CH 240465
RI 286918
ST 195451
MA 297554
SN 377359
EW 223300
YE 404711
AR 413793
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………
If you can't see the numbers
………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
4th Prize
Rs.1,00,000/-
76330
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
5th Prize
Rs.5,000/-
4455 9467 6416 0929 2527
7303 7435 2310 3853 0239
7672 5634 4679 0079 5527
6186 2474 3673 6524 6677
2995 7886 4241 3148 5254
0355 7505 1666 6857 6208
2059 5769 8737 3692 7218
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
6th Prize
Rs.2,000/-
9010 7515 4390 8525 4713
9469 9387 4367 1436 2781
3454 8375 9764 0845 2097
3732 4846 4546 6750 8396
9861 8059 9548 6044 6484
7611 6520 4965 5923 3675
3110 1003 2605 1699 2223
7919 1355 2296 9866
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
7th Prize
Rs.1,000/-
8866 9627 1061 7461 4321
8662 1063 7809 5064 2921
7076 6214 6634 6168 9462
3564 9903 8868 9229 8546
6145 8175 9516 2005 2866
2275 3696 6059 4020 8141
6054 0701 5497 6882 6735
6742 9974 8870 1015 6146
6356 9767 0380 3804 8463
4723 6385 2161 2973 9306
1224
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
8th Prize
Rs.500/-
0545 5877 9233 1116 8164
1793 9806 3359 8323 0197
6551 6161 8439 7031 8816
2492 9197 4252 2851 0835
3619 0372 7490 9266 1905
6089 2647 0122 0918 7506
3902 1794 5744 5744 7029
4130 5641 4925 0053 9927
6406 9967 1008 5729 6360
4150 9335 2032 6194 4487
6236 3079 4967 1419 0376
8101 5493 8597 4375 5166
7328 5009 0664 6518 2725
3073 1288 5985 5096 6178
4472 5588 9313 2341 8920
3752 1903 7548 7327 5246
1642 4420 3246 1733 8799
6252 6025 0957 9333 6596
1785 8154 1573 1164 4504
5137 8471 5598 3987 5675
2303
Kerala Lottery Results – Buy Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery 2020 BR 71 Prize Structure
X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery 2020 Prize Structure BR-71
|
ANNEXURE-I
|
KERALA STATE LOTTERIES
PRIZE STRUCTURE OF
X MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER – 2019 – 20 (BR-71)
DATE OF DRAW 23/01/2020
|
TOTAL : 72 LAKH TICKETS
|
TICKETS IN SIX SERIES (CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR)
|
COST OF TICKETS : Rs.200/- ONLY
|
|
1st Prize
|
Details of Prize
|
Common to all series
|
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|
6,00,00,000
|
No.of Prizes
|
1
|
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|
6,00,00,000
|
2nd Prize
|
Details of Prize
|
Two Prizes in each series
|
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|
10,00,000
|
No.of Prizes
|
16
|
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|
1,60,00,000
|
3rd Prize
|
Details of Prize
|
Two Prizes in each Series
|
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|
5,00,000
|
No.of Prizes
|
16
|
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|
80,00,000
|
4th Prize
|
Details of Prize
|
Last Five digits to be drawn once
|
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|
1,00,000
|
No.of Prizes
|
Up to 72
|
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|
72,00,000
|
5th Prize
|
Details of Prize
|
Last Four digits to be drawn 35 times
|
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|
5,000
|
No.of Prizes
|
Up to 25200
|
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|
Up to 12,60,00,000
|
6th Prize
|
Details of Prize
|
Last four digits to be drawn 39 times
|
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|
2,000
|
No.of Prizes
|
Up to 28080
|
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|
Up to 5,61,60,000
|
7th Prize
|
Details of Prize
|
Last four digits to be drawn 51 times
|
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|
1,000
|
No.of Prizes
|
Up to 36720
|
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|
Up to 3,67,20,000
|
8th Prize
|
Details of Prize
|
Last four digits to be drawn 100 Times
|
Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|
500
|
No.of Prizes
|
Up to 72000
|
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|
Up to 3,60,00,000
|
Consolation prize
|
All Five series Rs.1,00,000/-
You al should know that the draw of Pooja Bumper and the inaugural function of the next bumper were conducted on the same day on 23.01.2019. Also, the next bumper which was the year’s last bumper also known as Kerala’s X’mas New Year Bumper 2019 results are the main attraction of people. You all can buy Kerala X’mas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2019 BR 65 all you need to or follow the given instructions as usual or you can contact to local dealer.
Kerala State Lottery Result 2018 & Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery 2019 Result Winner Price Amount-
- 1st Prize Amount- Rs.6,00,00,000/-
- Consolation Prize Amount- Rs.1,00,000/-
- 2nd Prize Amount- Rs.10,00,000/-
- 3rd Prize Amount- Rs.5,00,000/-
- 4th Prize Amount- Rs.1,00,000/-
- 5th Prize Amount- Rs.5,000/-
- 6th Prize Amount- Rs.2,000/-
- 7th Prize Amount- Rs.1,000/-
- 8th Prize Amount- Rs.500/-
Keep in Mind that while you’ll get your Kerala State Lottery Result 2020 and you’ll win then you have to pay some Tax/GST. Also, if you are looking for the very next bumper which is the 71th Kerala bumper lottery Christmas New Year Bumper 2019-2020 BR-71 then you can get them from here.
Also, keep that in mind that the bumper tickets were released in eight series. The respective series are CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR. Also, the reports are coming that a total of 72 lakh tickets were printed by the Kerala state lottery department for sale. Also, you all can buy the ticket at a cost of Rs.200only including 12% GST. Now, if you are interested than you all can buy the ticket online. We are so sure that you all are going to love the whole system.
In the end, Kerala lotteries department decided to held the draw of Christmas New Year bumper on 23.01.2020 exactly the last week of January 2020. Also, we have shared the first prize above and you all can get that prize seriously and we are pretty sure that you all are going to get it. Again several prizes of 1 lakh, 5000, 2000, 1000, 500 will be given to the respective winners.
