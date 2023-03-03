Christopher Fowler Death Reason? Author Christopher Fowler Dies Following Cancer

Christopher Fowler, one of the greatest English thriller writers who is the author of the Bryant & May series of detective novels, sadly passed away at the age of 69. The beloved writer of the industry has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. It is hard to believe that the great writer who has written uncountable stories left his family and friends in deep shock. During his entire career, he gained much-awaited attention because of his Bryant & May thrillers, featuring the veteran detectives solving unusual crimes in London from the second world war to the present day.

The series gained a massive fan following across the world and with this, Christopher Fowler also earned huge respect and love from the watchers. The series was started with Full Dark House in 2003 and followed by 12 more novels, most recently London Bridge Is Falling Down, which was published in 2021. Unfortunately, the talented writer has gone from this world. According to the sources, Fowler took his last breath on Thursday, March 2, 2023, by his husband, Pete who confirmed the passing of the author through the Twitter account. It was reported that Christopher Fowler died after being diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

Christopher Fowler Death Reason?

The Twitter post reads, “Christopher Robert Fowler, 3 score & 10, 1953-2023. His sparkle, joy and humor are gone but remain in my heart and his work. What a remarkable person we all shared. Goodbye to a beautiful man, a beautiful mind, my partner in crime and soulmate. Pete x Happy #WorldBookDay2023”. Since the news of Fowler’s passing was confirmed on social media, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. It is a hard time for the family who lost their beloved one.

He had worked in the British industry. During his work, he became the author of fifty novels and short-story collections, including the Bryant & May mysteries, which record the adventures of two Golden Age detectives in modern-day in London. He remained active as an author from 1984 to 2023. He also worked in screenplays, video games, graphic novels, and audio and stage plays. The talented writer was born in Greenwich, London, and lived in Barcelona and King’s Cross, London. The family didn’t announce the funeral and visitation arrangements yet. He will be always remembered by his loved ones. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.