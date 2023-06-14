Christy Dignam Cause of Death? Aslan Singer Passed Away at 63 After ‘long-fought’ illness

It is very sad to share that Christy Dignam passed away at the age of 63 years. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his death news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages. He was an Irish singer and he was most popular as the main singer of the Irish rock band Aslan. He had a large number of fans around the world and his death news broke the heart of his family, friends, and his fans. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also talk more related to his death cause.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, his death news was announced by his daughter via a Facebook post. In the Facebook post, it is shared that “It is with a broken heart that Christy is no more.” He took his last breath at about 4:00 pm Tuesday 13 June 2023 at his home and he was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. He was suffering from an illness and he died after a courageously long-fought battle. His death cause was confirmed by his daughter. Scroll down to know more about himself.

Christy Dignam Cause of Death?

His complete name was Christopher Dignam but he was mostly known as Christy Dignam around the world. He was born on 23 May 1960 in Finglas, Dublin, Ireland, and his life expanded to 13 June 1960. He was 63 years old at the time of his demise. He was an Irish singer and was the lead member of the Irish rock band Aslan. He grew up in the north Dublin suburb of Finglas and finished his education at the Bel Canto House School of Singing in Dublin where he studied the classical art of bel canto singing with teacher Frank Merriman. He has been diagnosed with his disease in 2013 and since he was living with his rare disease.

Social media is flooded with tributes for him and various personalities also expressed thier sadness for his demise. There is no information has been shared bout his funeral and not much information is coming forward related to his death. He was survived by his wife, Kathryn, and his daughter Keira.