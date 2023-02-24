Chuck Jackson Death Reason? Singer of Burt Bacharach’s ‘Any Day Now, Passed Away at 85

It is very hard to announce that a very famous American singer Chuck Jackson has passed away recently. He was a very famous R&B singer who took “Any Day Now” to the Top 25. He is no more among us and he breathed last at the age of 85 on Thursday. It is shocking and painful news for the music community as they lost one of the talented people. Now the whole social media have been mourning his death on social media platforms. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Chuck Jackson was a well-known American singer who was one of the first artists to record material by Burt Bacharach and Hal David successfully. Since 1961 he performed with moderate success and hit songs include I Don’t Want to Cry, Any Day Now and All Over the World. In 19459 he signed with Clock Records. He was a member of The Del Vikings from 1957 and 1959. He was a very famous person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he earned many awards. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

An R&B singer Chuck Jackson is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 85 on 16 February 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by Ady Croasdell of Ace Records' Kent Records division. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, his cause of death was not disclosed yet.

As far as we know, Chuck Jackson was born on 22 July 1937, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, United States but he grew up in Latta, South Carolina, where he sang in a gospel group, until moving to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the age of 13. He was a very successful person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news went out on the internet lots of people are very saddened by his sudden death. They have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Chuck's soul rest in peace.