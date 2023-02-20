CHV vs SCP Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips Scorecard

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for football lovers. Because one of the best Portuguese League is coming back with its two strong teams. So are very excited about the upcoming football match. This match will be played between Chaves vs Sporting Lisbon. It is a highly expected match as all the lovers of football matches have been waiting for this match. Here we have more information about the CHV vs SCP match and we will share it with you in this article.

Here all the players are ready to give their best in the match as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match trophy. Both teams are very famous among us and it will be more interesting to see which team will win the match. Both team players are ready to give tough competition to each other in the match. The Portuguese League match between Chaves vs Sporting Lisbon is going to be played on Tuesday at Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like the team, date, day and many more details. So let’s take a look at the match details.

CHV vs SCP Live Score

Match Details

Team: Chaves (CHV) vs Sporting Lisbon (SCP)

Day: Tuesday

Date: 21st February 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira

League: Portuguese League

Chaves (CHV) Possible playing 11: 1.Paulo Vitor, 2. Carlos Ponck, 3. Nelson Monte, 4. Bruno Langa, 5. Euller Cavalcanti, 6. Joao Teixeira, 7. Nwankwo Obiora, 8. Luther Singh, 9. Joao Mendes, 10. Hector Hernandez-Marrero, 11. Olavio Vieira Juninho

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Chaves vs Sporting Lisbon on 21st February 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match result so Sporting Lisbon looks in good form in recent matches and this team has more chances to win the match against Chaves.