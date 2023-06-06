CIN vs PTR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh River US Open Cup League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the US Open Cup League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is FC Cincinnati (CIN) and the other team is Pittsburgh River (PTR). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 04:30 pm on Wednesday 7 June 2023 and this match is going to take place at TQL Football Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played well in their previous matches and won the hearts of the fans and the audience at the stadium. It is coming out that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams and it will be a banging match. Both teams contain strong players in their team who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

CIN vs PTR (FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh River) Match Details

Match: FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh River

Tournament: US Open Cup League

Date: Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Time: 04:30 am

Venue: TQL Stadium

CIN vs PTR (FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh River) Starting IXs

FC Cincinnati (CIN) Possible Starting 11 1. Alec Kann, 2. Nick Hagglund, 3. Yerson Mosquera, 4. Ian Murphy, 5. Raymon Gaddis, 6. Marco Angulo, 7. Alvaro Barreal, 8. Obinna Nwobodo, 9. Yuya Kubo, 10. Luciano Acosta, 11. Dominique Badji