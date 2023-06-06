Sports

CIN vs PTR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh River US Open Cup League

41 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the US Open Cup League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is FC Cincinnati (CIN) and the other team is Pittsburgh River (PTR). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 04:30 pm on Wednesday 7 June 2023 and this match is going to take place at TQL Football Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

CIN vs PTR Live Score

Both teams played well in their previous matches and won the hearts of the fans and the audience at the stadium. It is coming out that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams and it will be a banging match. Both teams contain strong players in their team who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

CIN vs PTR (FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh River) Match Details

Match: FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh River
Tournament: US Open Cup League
Date: Wednesday, 7 June 2023
Time: 04:30 am
Venue: TQL Stadium

CIN vs PTR (FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh River) Starting IXs

FC Cincinnati (CIN) Possible Starting 11

1. Alec Kann, 2. Nick Hagglund, 3. Yerson Mosquera, 4. Ian Murphy, 5. Raymon Gaddis, 6. Marco Angulo, 7. Alvaro Barreal, 8. Obinna Nwobodo, 9. Yuya Kubo, 10. Luciano Acosta, 11. Dominique Badji

Pittsburgh River (PTR) Possible Starting 11

1. Jahmali Waite, 2. Michael DeShields, 3. Luke Biasi, 4. Arturo Ordonez, 5. Dionysius Harmon, 6. Marc Ybarra, 7. Trevor Zwetsloot, 8. Danny Griffin, 9. Langston Blackstock, 10. Edward Kizza, 11. Albert Dikwa

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on some verified internet streaming sites. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

