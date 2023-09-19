Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.99 Lakh, Full Specs and Features and More

Good Day Readers. Citroen has introduced the C3 Aircross SUV in India with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, and bookings are now open. This marks the fourth model in Citroen’s lineup for the Indian market. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Today, Citroen, the French car manufacturer, unveiled the C3 Aircross SUV in India with an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can now begin pre-booking the vehicle by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. The delivery of this new model to customers is scheduled to commence on October 15.



Citroen’s C3 Aircross SUV marks the company’s fourth offering in India, following the C5 Aircross SUV, C3 hatchback, and E-C3 electric hatchback. This new model, developed with more than 90% local components, is being produced at Citroen’s Thiruvallur facility in Tamil Nadu. Citroen has introduced the C3 Aircross SUV in three different versions: You, Plus, and Max. While the introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) applies to the base-level You variant, Citroen has not yet disclosed the pricing for the other two variants. The C3 Aircross SUV is presented in two seating configurations: a 5-seater layout and a 5+2-seater layout with removable third-row seats. While the You variant exclusively offers the 5-seater configuration, the other two variants provide customers with a choice between both seating options.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Launched in India

Roland Bouchara, the MD and CEO of Stellantis India, expressed satisfaction with the overwhelmingly positive reception of the C3 Aircross SUV since its debut in April 2023. He announced the commencement of pre-launch bookings for the C3 Aircross SUV, along with an enticing introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bouchara emphasized their commitment to delivering high-quality offerings in India, underlining their significant localization efforts and the valuable insights gathered from customers. He further stated, “The C3 Aircross SUV has been meticulously crafted to align with the evolving preferences and desires of Indian customers who value versatility in their driving experiences. We have strong confidence that this vehicle will hold a special place in the hearts and homes of our customers.”



Powering the C3 Aircross SUV is Citroen’s renowned 1.2-liter Gen-3 Turbo PureTech petrol engine, known globally, delivering an impressive 110PS of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and currently, there is no automatic transmission option available. The C3 Aircross has received an ARAI-certified mileage rating of 18.5kmpl. In terms of features, the vehicle includes halogen reflector headlights equipped with LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and the option for a dual-tone roof. The vehicle offers notable features such as a 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a multi-function steering wheel. Additionally, roof-mounted AC vents are available, but exclusively in variants configured with a 5+2-seater layout.